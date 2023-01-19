Mixed Martial Arts
RotoWire Expert Picks: UFC 283 Main Card

RotoWire Expert Picks: UFC 283 Main Card

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
January 19, 2023

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

After the debacle that resulted in no new light heavyweight champion back at UFC 282, the UFC will again put the 205-pound belt up for grabs with a matchup in Brazil between veteran Glover Teixeira and powerful contender Jamahal Hill. That won't be the only belt on the line, however, as Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will duke it out for the fourth time in hopes of finally settling the score.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for a fantasy-specific breakdown of these fights, check out the MMA Mashup from Chris Olson or our DraftKings MMA preview courtesy of Jon Litterine. We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
Glover Teixeira (+105) vs.
Jamahal Hill (-125)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

TeixeiraHillTBD
(C) Deiveson Figueiredo (-110) vs.
(IC) Brandon Moreno (-110)

Flyweight
Championship

FigueiredoFigueiredoTBD
Gilbert Burns (-365) vs.
Neil Magny (+300)

Welterweight

BurnsBurnsTBD
Lauren Murphy (+360) vs.
Jessica Andrade (-450)

Women's 
Flyweight

AndradeAndradeTBD
Paul Craig (+145) vs.
Johnny Walker (-170)

Light
Heavyweight

WalkerCraigTBD
 

 

   
     
UFC 283 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  239-154248-145 193-151
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .608.631.561

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE

"SUNTZU"

SHAUN 
"TheDFSniper"

Glover Teixeira (+105) vs.
Jamahal Hill (-125)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

TeixeiraHill
(C) Deiveson Figueiredo (-110) vs.
(IC) Brandon Moreno (-110)

Flyweight
Championship

FigueiredoFigueiredo
Gilbert Burns (-365) vs.
Neil Magny (+300)

Welterweight

BurnsBurns
Lauren Murphy (+360) vs.
Jessica Andrade (-450)

Women's
Flyweight

AndradeAndrade
Paul Craig (+145) vs.
Johnny Walker (-170)

Light
Heavyweight

WalkerWalker
 

 

  
    
UFC 283 RECORD 0-00-0
2022 RECORD 38-2339-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639
2021 RECORD 38-2536-27
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.571
2020 RECORD 36-1838-16
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.704
2019 RECORD 34-2434-24
2019 PERCENTAGE .586.586
ALL-TIME 173-109177-105
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .613.628

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

COLE     

DRAKE

Glover Teixeira (+105) vs.
Jamahal Hill (-125)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

HillTeixeira
(C) Deiveson Figueiredo (-110) vs.
(IC) Brandon Moreno (-110)

Flyweight
Championship

FigueiredoFigueiredo
Gilbert Burns (-365) vs.
Neil Magny (+300)

Welterweight

BurnsBurns
Lauren Murphy (+360) vs.
Jessica Andrade (-450)

Women's
Flyweight

AndradeAndrade
Paul Craig (+145) vs.
Johnny Walker (-170)

Light
Heavyweight

WalkerWalker
 

 

  
    
UFC 283 RECORD 0-00-0
2022 RECORD 39-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .639.639
2021 RECORD 43-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .672.548
2020 RECORD N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
2019 RECORD N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 79-4156-36
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .658.609

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@theDFSniper: @theDFSniper is the host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

