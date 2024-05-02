MMA DFS
RotoWire MMA Expert Picks: UFC 301 Main Card

Jake Letarski 
Published on May 2, 2024

This article is part of our DraftKings MMA series.

The UFC is back in Brazil on Saturday for UFC 301, featuring the flyweight title on the line and a sure-fire Hall-of-Famer in the co-main event.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for betting or fantasy-specific breakdowns of these fights, check out the following articles on RotoWire:

UFC 301 DraftKings Preview
UFC 301 Betting Preview
UFC 301 Fight by Fight Breakdowns
UFC 301 Multi-Site DFS Preview

We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Alexandre Pantoja (-185) vs.
Steve Erceg (+155)

Flyweight
Championship

PantojaPantojaPantoja
Jonathan Martinez (-160) vs.
Jose Aldo (+140)

Bantamweight

MartinezAldoAldo
Anthony Smith (+390) vs.
Vitor Petrino (-520)

Light
Heavyweight

PetrinoPetrinoPetrino
Michel Pereira (-535) vs.
Ihor Potieria (+400)

Lightweight

PereiraPereiraPereira
Caio Borralho (-550) vs.
Paul Craig (+410)

Middleweight

BorralhoBorralhoBorralho
     
     
UFC 301 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2024 RECORD 17-38-129-11
2024 PERCENTAGE .850.400.450
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  298-182300-180 237-194
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .621.625.550

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
(C) Alexandre Pantoja (-185) vs.
Steve Erceg (+155)

Flyweight
Championship

TBDPantojaErceg
Jonathan Martinez (-160) vs.
Jose Aldo (+140)

Bantamweight

TBDMartinezMartinez
Anthony Smith (+390) vs.
Vitor Petrino (-520)

Light
Heavyweight

TBDPetrinoPetrino
Michel Pereira (-535) vs.
Ihor Potieria (+400)

Lightweight

TBDPereiraPereira
Caio Borralho (-550) vs.
Paul Craig (+410)

Middleweight

TBDBorralhoBorralho
     
     
UFC 301 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2024 RECORD 9-1112-813-7
2024 PERCENTAGE .450.600.650
2023 RECORD 41-2644-2336-31
2023 PERCENTAGE .612.657.537
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 233-146135-72105-74
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .615.652.587

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jake Letarski plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotojakeski, DraftKings: RotoJakeSki.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jake Letarski
Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
