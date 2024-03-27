UFC Atlantic City Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

UFC Atlantic City Betting Preview

The UFC is in New Jersey on Saturday, March 30 for UFC Atlantic City. In the main event, Erin Blanchfield takes on Manon Fiorot at flyweight.

Below, I'll share my favorite play, an underdog, a prop, and a two-fighter parlay. All odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Light heavyweight

Ibo Aslan (12-1) vs. Anton Turkalj (8-3)

Ibo Aslan is set to make his UFC debut on Saturday, and he actually rematches Anton Turkalj, who won the first fight by submission back in 2020.

Since then, Aslan has looked much better, putting together a four-fight winning streak that included an impressive knockout on the Contender Series. Turkalj, however, has gone 0-3 in the UFC and hasn't impressed me at all. Turkalj's chin is a major concern, as Tyson Pedro ran through him in just over two minutes last time out.

Aslan is the more technical striker and has a ton of power, and I like him to land a big shot and get another first-round finish here. That outcome would presumably send Turkalj packing from the UFC with an 0-4 record.

UFC Atlantic City Best Bet: Ibo Aslan (-130)

Weight Class: Welterweight

Rhys McKee (13-5-1) vs. Chidi Njokuani (22-10)

Rhys McKee is in his second stint in the UFC, and while he's 0-3 in the promotion, I like him to get his first win here as the underdog against Chidi Njokuani.

Njokuani is on a three-fight losing skid and dropping back down to welterweight, which is a surprise. He has said in the past cutting down to 170lbs nearly killed him and that he'd never do it again, but here we are. His cardio was always a concern at middleweight, and now cutting an extra 15 pounds will likely hinder his cardio even further.

If McKee can survive the first round, he should be able to put the pace on Njokuani and even get a TKO win in the second or third round. I trust McKee's chin enough to survive the early onslaught and take over in the second round once Njokuani gasses.

UFC Atlantic City Best Bets: Rhys McKee (+124)

Weigth Class: Middleweight

Chris Weidman (15-7) vs. Bruno Silva (23-10)

For my prop at UFC Atlantic City, I'm taking the over 1.5 rounds in the Chris Weidman vs Bruno Silva fight.

Weidman's chin is a concern, and considering Silva has plenty of power, this fight could end in the first round, and end quickly. However, that's not how I see it playing out. I expect Weidman to use his wrestling to push Silva against the fence and make it a grinding type of fight.

I'll trust Weidman's chin enough to last at least 1.5 rounds and for the Over to cash. Silva, meanwhile, has gone over 1.5 rounds in three of his last five fights.

UFC Atlantic City Best Bets: Chris Weidman-Bruno Silva over 1.5 rounds (-135)

Weight Classes: Bantamweight & featherweight

Caolan Loughran (8-1) vs. Angel Pacheco (7-2)

Bill Algeo (18-7) vs. Kyle Nelson (15-5-1)

For my parlay at UFC Atlantic City, I'm backing Caolan Loughran and Bill Algeo to get their hands raised Saturday.

Loughran suffered a decision loss in his UFC debut, but this is a much more favorable matchup. We last saw Pacheco on the Contender Series in September and his game showed some holes in the unanimous decision defeat. Mainly, Pacheco's takedown defense is a big concern, as Loughran should be able to take him down at will and win a clear-cut decision.

In the other leg, I like Algeo to beat Kyle Nelson. Nelson has picked up back-to-back upset wins, but I don't like this style matchup for him. Nelson's cardio is still a concern, while Algeo pushes an insane pace. Algeo should be able to out-land Nelson in the second and third rounds to win a decision or possibly get a late finish once the Canadian gases.

UFC Atlantic City Best Bets: Caolan Loughran & Bill Algeo parlay (-123)

UFC Atlantic City Best Bets

Here is a recap of this weekend's UFC Atlantic City best bets:

