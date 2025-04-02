UFC Vegas 105 Best Bets: Picks, Odds and Predictions

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

UFC Best Bets: Picks, Odds and Predictions for UFC Vegas 105

The UFC returns to Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex on Saturday, April 5. In the main event, featherweight contenders throw down, as Josh Emmett takes on Lerone Murphy.

Below, I'll share my UFC Vegas 105 predictions, including a betting favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Middleweight

Torrez Finney (10-0) vs Robert Valentin (10-4)

UFC Vegas 105 is a very chalk-heavy card, but one favorite I like more than most is Torrez Finney to beat Robert Valentin.

Finney is making his UFC debut and is a great wrestler. The knock on Finney is his height (5-8), but he'll be able to make up for it by bringing the fight in tight and utilizing his wrestling. Valentin was controlled in his debut and submitted, so there's a clear path here.

Finney will be able to take Valentin down at will, and at some point, will sink in a choke to get a submission win.

UFC Vegas 105 Bet: Torrez Finney (-265)

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available for MMA betting. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Weight Class: Bantamweight

Davey Grant (14-7) vs Daniel Santos (11-2)

For my underdog pick at UFC Vegas 105, I'm backing Davey Grant as the underdog to beat Daniel Santos.

Despite being 39, Grant is still a great striker, as he hasn't lost his speed. Grant is a powerful puncher at bantamweight, while Santos hasn't fought since June of 2023.

Even if Santos doesn't have ring rust, Grant is active on the feet and is very durable, so he will be hard to put away. In what should be a close three-round striking fight, I'll back Grant as the underdog to get a decision win.

UFC Vegas 105 Bet: Davey Grant (+130)

Check out DraftKings to bet on MMA Odds and use the DraftKings promo code for a great welcome offer.

Weight Class: Heavyweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-5) vs Martin Buday (14-2)

For my prop at UFC Vegas 105, I like Kennedy Nzechukwu and Martin Buday to go under 2.5 rounds.

Nzechukwu has won back-to-back fights by first-round knockout since moving up to heavyweight, and his power seems to be more evident in the higher weight class.

Buday, meanwhile, was finished in his lone loss in the UFC. I don't think Buday will be able to take Nzechukwu down, and Nzechukwu will be able to land the better shots on the feet and eventually get a TKO win.

But, in case Buday catches Nzechukwu or submits him, the under is the better spot.

UFC Vegas 105 Bet: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Martin Buday under 2.5 rounds (-125)

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the FanDuel promo code for all of your MMA betting.

Weight Class: Flyweight & featherweight

Luis Gurule (10-0) vs Ode Osbourne (12-8)

Joanderson Brito (17-4-1) vs Pat Sabatini (19-5)

For my parlay at UFC Vegas 105, I'm backing Luis Gurule and Joanderson Brito to get their hands raised.

Gurule makes his UFC debut and takes on Osbourne, who's on a three-fight losing streak and fighting for his roster spot. Osbourne has struggled against grapplers, and Gurule should be able to get Osbourne down and likely submit him to earn his first UFC victory.

To close out the parlay, I like Brito to beat Pat Sabatini. Brito is coming off a controversial split decision loss, and before that, won five straight fights all by stoppage. Sabatini is a great grappler, but his chin is a concern.

Brito should be able to keep the fight standing and will likely land damaging shots to get the knockout win to cash the parlay.

UFC Vegas 105 Bet: Luis Gurule & Joanderson Brito parlay (-106)

UFC Vegas 105 Best Bets

Here is a recap of this weekend's UFC Vegas 105 best bets:

If you prefer to deposit at a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place. We also list all major sportsbooks accepting credit card.