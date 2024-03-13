UFC Vegas 88 Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC is back at the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16 for UFC Vegas 88. In the main event, ranked heavyweights collide as Tai Tuivasa takes on Marcin Tybura.

Below, I'll share my favorite play, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Strawweight

Cory McKenna (8-2) vs. Jaqueline Amorim (7-1)

In the second fight of the night, I'm backing Cory McKenna to beat Jaqueline Amorim.

McKenna is 3-1 in the UFC and should be able to have success with her wrestling in this fight. McKenna is averaging 2.04 takedowns per 15 minutes. In terms of striking, McKenna and Amorim are very similar, but in Amorim's UFC loss, she wasn't active on the feet and was controlled for over seven minutes.

Cory McKenna should be able to take Amorim down and hold her there to grind out a decision win.

UFC Vegas 88 Best Bet: Cory McKenna (-125)

Weight Class: Women's bantamweight

Pannie Kianzad (16-7) vs. Macy Chiasson (8-3)

For my underdog pick at UFC Vegas 88, I'm backing Pannie Kianzad to defeat Macy Chiasson in a rematch.

These two fought in the TUF Finals in 2018 and it was Chiasson who won by submission. Since then, both have had mixed results, but I think Kianzad can out-strike Chiasson here.

Chiasson will need to grapple Kianzad and win the fight with her wrestling, but Kianzad should be able to keep it standing and land the better shots.

This will be a close fight -- a near 50-50 fight from my perspective -- so to get +195 on Kianzad makes it a play.

UFC Vegas 88 Best Bet: Pannie Kianzad (+195)

Weight Class: Featherweight

Isaac Dulgarian (6-0) vs. Christian Rodriguez (10-1)

For my prop, I'm taking Isaac Dulgarian and Christian Rodriguez to go under 2.5 rounds at -110.

Isaac Dulgarian is 6-0 as a pro and went 4-0 as an amateur. He has won all 10 of his fights by first-round stoppage. Although Rodriguez has never been finished, Dulgarian is super powerful and goes all-out in the opening round to get the finish.

Although I think Dulgarian gets the first-round win, by taking the under 2.5, it is a bit of a hedge that Rodriguez could finish him if Dulgarian does gas, as there are questions about his cardio.

UFC Vegas 88 Best Bet: Dulgarian-Rodriguez under 2.5 rounds (-110)

Weight Classes: Lightweight & Welterweight

Mike Davis (10-2) vs. Natan Levy (8-1)

Bryan Battle (10-2) vs. Ange Loosa (10-3)

For my parlay at UFC Vegas 88, I'm backing Mike Davis and Bryan Battle to get their hands raised Saturday night.

Davis is someone I think could be a top-15 lightweight, but he doesn't fight often, as his last fight was in October of 2022. However, when Davis does fight, he is special, due largely to being super active on the feet. Davis should be able to stuff the takedowns of Natan Levy and be a more active striker en route to winning a decision.

In the other leg, I'm backing Bryan Battle in the co-main event to beat Ange Loosa. Battle is a great striker who has found a lot more success at 170lbs, as his power is showing. Although Loosa has never been finished in his MMA career, Battle should be able to piece up Loosa and stuff the takedown attempts to win.

On the feet, Battle is averaging 4.52 significant strikes per minute, while Loosa is absorbing 6.88 significant strikes per minute. Put bluntly, he is there to be hit.

UFC Vegas 88 Best Bet: Mike Davis & Bryan Battle parlay (+101)

