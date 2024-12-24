DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 & Win $150 NBA, NFL Christmas Slate & Odds

Sign up with the DraftKings promo code this Christmas Eve and unwrap $150 in bonus bets after a wager $5 or more. With five NBA games and a pair of NFL contests on Christmas Day, there are plenty of gifts to get your hands on.

All it takes is to place a first bet of at least $5 and whether that bet settles as a win or a loss DraftKings sends you six additional $25 bonus bets. With one of the best sportsbook promo codes around, customers in DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA or VT must win their first bet to get the $150. If you are in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY or WV, you will receive their bonus bets, win or lose.

So, take some time away from the holiday festivities and get started with the DraftKings promo code offer today.

DraftKings Promo Code: Here's How You Register to Win $150 in Bonus Bets

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet & Win $150 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Dec. 24, 2024

By following the simple steps below, you can have an account set up to unlock $150 in bonus bets with the DraftKings promo code.

Locate any BET NOW button and click the link to launch the DraftKings offer page. Click on "Get Started", set up a username, enter your email address and pick a secure password. Provide a few basic bits of personal information and accept the terms and conditions. The DraftKings promo code offer does not require a bonus code. Verify you are located in a state where DraftKings operates and are at least 21 years old. Make a minimum cash deposit of $5 using one of the banking options DraftKings accepts.

DraftKings Promo Code: $150 Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Before making your qualifying bet, download the DraftKings app from either Google Play or the App Store and add one of the top-ranked sports betting apps to your phone or mobile device. Once you're logged in, find the NFL section, select a game and place a first bet of at least $5. Once that bet is placed, you are guaranteed through the DraftKings promo code to receive your $150 in bonus bets no matter how the bet settles.

We can give an example of how this works by focusing on the moneyline for Wednesday's Chiefs-Steelers game. Pittsburgh is a +114 underdog to win, so a $5 bet on the Steelers nets winnings of $5.70 if Pittsburgh wins. But even if Kansas City wins, you will receive six $25 bonus bets.

You can place your first bet on any wager you choose as the DraftKings promo code has no odds restrictions on your qualifying bet. Bonus bets will land in your account once you place your first bet. But use your bonus bets within seven days of landing in your account before they expire.

DraftKings Promo Code Perfect for Christmas Day Games

No matter how or what you want to be on, DraftKings delivers one of the top sports betting sites around. With same-game parlays, prop bets and live in-game odds, there's no shortage of ways to make your first bet. There's also the five-tiered DraftKings rewards program that can unlock promotions, sweepstakes, bet boosts and more.

The NBA Christmas Day quintuple-header tips off at noon eastern time in New York with the Knicks 9-point favorites against San Antonio. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite at home to Minnesota, the Celtics host Philadelphia, Golden State is a 4.5-point favorite against the Lakers and the Suns are a 2-point favorite against Denver. On the NFL schedule, Kansas City is a 2.5-point favorite at Pittsburgh while the Ravens are a 2.5-point favorite at Houston.

You don't have to worry about getting a lump of coal from the DraftKings promo code offer. Instead, you'll be gifted $150 in bonus bets when you place a minimum first bet of $5. Use your six $25 bonus bets to potentially turn a small investment into a big return.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.