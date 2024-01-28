Lions Odds To Win Super Bowl 2024 & NFC Championship

What are the Detroit Lions odds of winning Super Bowl 58? Can they really do it?

Now that we're moving on to the NFC Championship, many people are wondering what the odds are for the Detroit Lions winning the Super Bowl on the most notable sports betting apps.

Lions Odds To Win Super Bowl 2024

You can bet on Detroit's Super Bowl odds right now and try to get the best possible deal for them to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Lions currently have the longest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII of any remaining team in the NFL Playoffs. At this point, you can find Detroit with odds around +750 at some of the most popular sportsbooks in the sports betting industry. Let's take a look at how to claim these great sportsbook promo codes to bet on the guys from Motor City to take it all the way.

Sign Up To Bet On The Odds Of The Lions Winning The Super Bowl

New customers can follow these steps and sign up to bet on the odds of the Lions winning the Super Bowl.

Click on the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. Be sure to read the Terms & Conditions for each welcome offer to make sure that you are eligible.

Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number to get started with the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity.

Enter the promo code – if one is necessary.

Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so make sure you double-check the info needed. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and major credit cards.

Use These Sportsbook Promo Codes To Bet On The Odds Of The Lions Winning The Super Bowl

With these great welcome offers from the top online sportsbooks, you can use these sportsbook promo codes to bet on the odds of the Lions winning the Super Bowl.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOROBONUS: Claim the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $158 in bonus bets when placing your first wager of $5+.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to get a bonus bet – up to $1,000 – if your first wager loses.

DraftKings Promo Code: Claim the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly, plus a free daily No Sweat Same Game parlay wager, when you place your first wager of $5.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Sign up using the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code and get a $100 No Regret First Bet today.

FanDuel Promo Code: Use the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets if you place a $5 first-time moneyline wager that wins.

Bet On The Lions Super Bowl Winning Odds

Now that you have all of the relevant information, it's time to bet on the Lions' Super Bowl winning odds.

Alright, Motor City. It's time to rev up those engines and place your bets on the Lions to win Super Bowl LVIII right now. Claim any of the great welcome offers above and get started with your new account at one of these top sportsbooks today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.