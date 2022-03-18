DFS NASCAR Xfinity: Nalley Cars 250

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series.

Nalley Cars 250

Location: Hampton, Ga

Course: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval

Laps: 163

Race Preview

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to freshly repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway this week after Noah Gragson seized his first victory of 2022 a week ago at Phoenix. The JR Motorsports driver was defeated two weeks ago at Las Vegas after winning both opening stages only to be beaten to the finish by Ty Gibbs. Gragson now turns to the new-look Atlanta circuit with a double effort this weekend in both the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series races. This weekend's race will be the 32nd series race at the speedway, but it will be almost like visiting a new track for the teams. The old abrasive surface has been freshly repaved, and the banking in the turns has increased slightly in the hopes of producing more pack-style racing. Justin Allgaier and Kyle Busch won the two races at the track last season.

Key Stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Number of races: 31

Winners from pole: 7

Winners from top-5 starters: 14

Winners from top-10 starters: 24

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 3

Fastest race: 151.751 mph

Previous 10 Atlanta Winners

2021 fall - Kyle Busch

2021 spring - Justin Allgaier

2020 - AJ Allmendinger

2019 - Christopher Bell

2018 - Kevin Harvick

2017 - Kyle Busch

2016 - Kyle Busch

2015 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Kevin Harvick

2013 - Kevin Harvick

Fantasy players and teams alike may find this week's trip to Atlanta difficult to predict. The track has changed significantly since the last race. Tire wear likely will not be anywhere near as big of a concern as it was last time, but horsepower and handling will still be key factors. The steeper banking and less abrasive surface was designed to bunch the field more closely together versus the worn pavement that would separate cars throughout a fuel run. If the track is successful at creating a more closely grouped field, handling and power will be important determinants of success this weekend. Like with most 1.5-mile ovals, though, fantasy players shouldn't discount the importance of track position. Cars alone out front can perform entirely differently than when they are in the middle of the pack. For this reason, qualifying and practice will be important factors to consider when selecting this week's lineup.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Noah Gragson - $10,700

Justin Allgaier - $10,500

AJ Allmendinger - $10,300

Ty Gibbs - $10,100

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Trevor Bayne - $9,900

Daniel Hemric - $9,700

Josh Berry - $9,500

Landon Cassill - $9,300

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Sheldon Creed - $8,900

Sam Mayer - $8,700

Austin Hill - $8,500

Riley Herbst - 8,300

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Myatt Snider - $7,600

Ryan Sieg - $7,200

Jeremy Clements - $6,900

Alex Labbe - $6,800

MY PICKS THIS WEEK

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Noah Gragson - $10,700

Daniel Hemric - $9,700

Riley Herbst - $8,300

Myatt Snider - $7,600

Jeremy Clements - $6,900

Alex Labbe - $6,800

Noah Gragson is a good place to start building this week's lineup. He has placed well in every race so far this season and got the breakthrough win just last week. With four top-10 Atlanta finishes from four starts, he makes a top selection. Daniel Hemric is similar. He finished 11th or better in four of five Atlanta tries and heads into this week's race with back-to-back top-10 finishes from Las Vegas and Phoenix. An early wreck ruined Riley Herbst's race last week. He has been a fast Atlanta qualifier and will be gunning for his second top-10 at the track this week. Myatt Snider's best Atlanta finish was 11th in this race last year. He also needs to climb the points standings and should be capable of a top-20 this week. Jeremy Clements is proving to be a top-20 machine this season. He has also finished 18th or better in the last four trips to this track, earning his first Atlanta top-10 last fall. Another confident top-20 finisher this week should be Alex Labbe. He has only missed that mark once in his five tries at the track.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Ty Gibbs - $10,100

Trevor Bayne - $9,900

Austin Hill - $8,500

Anthony Alfredo - $8,100

Ryan Sieg - $7,200

Mason Massey - $6,100

Fantasy players wishing to be a bit more bold this week may want to lean toward selections with more upside potential like Ty Gibbs. The young driver, though a proven winner, remains hit or miss some weeks. This new style of racing at Atlanta could play to his strengths, however. Trevor Bayne is another driver capable in pack-style racing. Two top-fives from two series starts so far this season is nothing to sneeze at either. Austin Hill has largely struggled since winning the season opener, but this week could prove to be more similar to that style of racing. That could be good news for him, as he looks for just his second top-10 finish of the season. Similarly, Anthony Alfredo started strong at Daytona with a seventh-place finish. He got one other top-10 at California and was out of the top 15 the last two races. His only series start at Atlanta was a 10th-place finish in 2020, though. Ryan Sieg is in the top 10 in the championship standings with three finishes of 11th or better from the first four races. Sieg has one career top-10 at Atlanta — this race last season. Finally, Mason Massey should add some points to fantasy rosters by virtue of finish differential. He has finished better than where he started each of his three races so far this year.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.