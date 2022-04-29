DFS NASCAR Xfinity: A-GAME 200

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series.

A-GAME 200

Location: Dover, Del.

Course: Dover Motor Speedway

Format: 1.0-mile oval

Laps: 200

Race Preview

Noah Gragson held off Jeffrey Earnhardt last week at Talladega Superspeedway to become just the second driver score multiple wins so far this season alongside Ty Gibbs. Ahead this week is a visit to Dover Motor Speedway that gives Gragson a chance to win on another 1.0-mile oval this season after taking his first of the year at Phoenix. Dover's high-banked concrete oval has hosted the NASCAR Xfinity Series 75 times, producing 51 different winners. Austin Cindric took the checkered flag there last season, but Justin Allgaier is the only former winner entered in this week's race, boosting the chances of there being a first-time winner at the track. With seven spots open in the race for the playoffs, there is plenty to play for as summer approaches.

Key Stats at Dover International Speedway

Number of races: 75

Winners from pole: 8

Winners from top-5 starters: 43

Winners from top-10 starters: 54

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 7

Fastest race: 133.154 mph

Previous 10 Dover Winners

2021 - Austin Cindric

2020 II - Chase Briscoe

2020 I - Justin Allgaier

2019 fall - Cole Custer

2019 spring - Christopher Bell

2018 fall - Christopher Bell

2018 spring - Justin Allgaier

2017 fall - Ryan Blaney

2017 spring - Kyle Larson

2016 fall - Daniel Suarez

Dover features a punishing 1.0-mile concrete surface that rewards patience and drivers who are able to find a rhythm and remain easy on equipment. The track's short lap offers few chances for teams to go off strategy to make up ground, and remaining mistake-free on pit road is a must for teams to keep from falling behind. Those characteristics make this a track position circuit. Qualifying inside the first five rows is where drivers will want to start their weekend if they hope to make the turn into Victory Lane. Cindric's victory last season from the 16th starting spot is the furthest back a winner has started at the track since Clint Bowyer in 2006. Most passing at Dover comes at the end of its fast straights due to drivers getting off the prior turn faster than the other cars. Tire wear on the concrete surface can also become a concern, and failures at the track will put cars completely out of the race considering the high cornering speeds.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Ty Gibbs - $11,400

Noah Gragson - $11,100

AJ Allmendinger - $10,900

Justin Allgaier - $10,300

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Sam Mayer - $9,700

Brandon Jones - $9,400

Daniel Hemric - $9,200

Austin Hill - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Riley Herbst - $8,800

Sheldon Creed - $8,600

Jeb Burton - $8,400

Landon Cassill - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Myatt Snider - $7,600

Anthony Alfredo - $7,100

Kaz Grala - $6,600

Parker Retzlaff - $6,200

MY PICKS THIS WEEK

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Ty Gibbs - $11,400

Riley Herbst - $8,800

Sheldon Creed - $8,600

Landon Cassill - $8,000

Alex Labbe - $7,000

Parker Retzlaff - $6,200

Fantasy players have a tough decision to make about who will be their top fantasy choice for Dover. For the lower-risk lineup, I will lean on Gibbs who has three victories already this season. Gragson and AJ Allmendinger could be other selections for those not sold on Gibbs this week. Backing him up will be Riley Herbst, who has two top-10s from four Dover starts. Herbst enters the weekend 10th in the standings with four top-10s in the last five races. Sheldon Creed will make his first Dover start in the Xfinity Series this week. He has raced at the track twice in the Trucks Series and is hoping to break his three-race streak of finishing outside of the top 20. Landon Cassill presents good value this week, too. He has 13 series Dover starts with no top-10s but is in playoff contention this season with Kaulig Racing and should outperform past statistics this week. Alex Labbe has become a top-20 machine this season with six of his eight appearances being finishes of 19th or better. He was in the top 15 the last two weeks and finished 19th or better in his last three Dover starts. Part-timer Parker Retzlaff will make his third start of the season this week. He finished 10th at Richmond and then backed that up with a 12th at Martinsville. Fantasy players should keep their eyes on Retzlaff as his part-time schedule continues.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Justin Allgaier - $10,300

Sam Mayer - $9,700

Brandon Jones - $9,400

Anthony Alfredo - $7,100

Jeremy Clements - $6,800

Kaz Grala - $6,600

Former Dover winner Allgaier leads the higher-risk lineup this week as he aims for his first 2022 victory. He is the only former winner at the track entered into this week's race. He is a risky choice after he has failed to finish in the top 10 since Phoenix, but that was the last 1.0-mile oval the series visited. This could be the week his fortune makes a turn for the better. Sam Mayer's run of three straight top-fives ended last week at Talladega. He finished 15th in a Trucks Series race at Dover in 2020. Brandon Jones crashed out at Dover last season, but he has 10 other starts at the track with four top-10 finishes. Anthony Alfredo's average finish from two Dover series starts is impressive at 12.0. He wasn't in last year's race at the track but sits just behind the cutoff line for the playoffs this week after five straight finishes of 16th or better and is working to continue his climb. Another option this week might be Jeremy Clements. He finished 18th at Phoenix earlier this season and has two top-10s at Dover. He also finished 12th in last year's race. Kaz Grala will make his series return to Dover this week for the first time since 2019 when he finished 14th. This will be his fifth start of the season and he should be capable of a top-20 run.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.