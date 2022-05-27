DFS NASCAR Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 300

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series.

Alsco Uniforms 300

Location: Concord, N.C.

Course: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile oval

Laps: 200

Race Preview

Tyler Reddick scored the victory last week at Texas, which means five playoff spots are still available for full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers heading into the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Cup Series regular William Byron finished second, which left the Xfinity playoff picture relatively unchanged. That is good news for many contenders considering how treacherous last week's race was with 11 caution periods. Ty Gibbs still heads the winner's list with three victories, and AJ Allmendinger is leading in the points. Gibbs has the added benefit of being the defending Charlotte winner this week. This weekend's race will be the 77th time the series has raced at the track with 37 different winners. Fantasy players can expect the action to be hot this week with championship playoff spots on the line.

Key Stats at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Number of races: 76

Winners from pole: 12

Winners from top-5 starters: 44

Winners from top-10 starters: 59

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 5

Fastest race: 155.99 mph

Previous 10 Charlotte Winners

2021 - Ty Gibbs

2020 - Kyle Busch

2019 - Tyler Reddick

2018 - Brad Keselowski

2017 fall - Alex Bowman

2017 spring - Ryan Blaney

2016 fall - Joey Logano

2016 spring - Denny Hamlin

2015 fall - Austin Dillon

2015 spring - Austin Dillon

Like Texas last week, Charlotte is a quick 1.5-mile oval where raw speed and track position are major determinants of success. Fantasy players will want to weigh starting spot heavily when making selections this week. Only five drivers have won when starting outside of the top 20, and the winner typically starts inside the top 10. Like Texas, Charlotte's wide turns offer plenty of room for drivers to try different grooves through the corners. Pit strategy can come into play throughout the race, and decisions between pitting for fresh tires or staying out to gain track position often impact the running order. Teams will be under pressure to get the setup right from the start. If they miss the mark, adjustments will have to be quick and decisive when the car comes to pit road. To make things more complicated, a car that is quick in clean air may not be as fast in traffic, and handling will change as tires wear. While starting position and practice pace will be good indications of race success, late cautions and restarts are something those at the front will be wary of.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Ty Gibbs - $11,000

Noah Gragson - $10,800

Justin Allgaier - $10,600

AJ Allmendinger - $10,400

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Trevor Bayne - $9,800

Josh Berry - $9,600

Ryan Preece - $9,300

Sam Mayer - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Brandon Jones - $8,900

Daniel Hemric - $8,700

Riley Herbst - $8,500

Landon Cassill - $8,100

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Anthony Alfredo - $7,600

Jeb Burton - $7,300

Brandon Brown - $7,000

Myatt Snider - $6,800

MY PICKS THIS WEEK

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Ty Gibbs - $11,000

Josh Berry - $9,600

Daniel Hemric - $8,700

Jeb Burton - $6,800

Jeremy Clements - $6,400

Ty Gibbs returns to the scene of success where he won the second race of his Xfinity career last season. He has been nothing short of a sensation since, too. With two of his three 2022 victories this year coming on 1.5-mile ovals, he should be a top option for fantasy players. Josh Berry would be another good option this week considering his seventh-place finish last week at Texas. He led 46 laps last week and should be in store for his best Charlotte finish after crashing out of last year's race. Also crashing out last year was Daniel Hemric. That crash was a big disappointment considering he led 105 laps up until that point. Aside from last year's result, he has three Charlotte top-10s including a runner-up finish in 2020. Jeb Burton grabbed yet another top-15 last week at Texas. There is a high chance he'll score another one again this week, having finished 17th or better in all five of his past Charlotte starts. The final lower-risk option goes to Jeremy Clements. He should be poised for a good outing this week after finishing 16th last week and scoring his first top-10 at Charlotte in this race last season.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

AJ Allmendinger - $10,400

Sam Mayer - $9,100

Riley Herbst - $8,500

Landon Cassill - $8,100

Ryan Sieg - $7,400

Ryan Ellis - $6,500

Points leader Allmendinger is looking for his second win of the season. He finished ninth last week, extending his streak of finishing in the top 10 in every race so far this season. Why is he in the higher-risk lineup? He has not finished in the top 10 at Charlotte's oval in his two prior starts. His form this season still makes him a great option this week. Sam Mayer has also been racing very well this season. He finished third last week and has four top-fives in the last five races in a quest for his first win of the season. This will be his first series start at Charlotte, however. Last week's eighth-place finish puts Riley Herbst on a streak of six straight top-10 heading into this week. He is also looking for his first win of the year to help his championship cause. Like Allmendinger, Herbst has two prior Charlotte starts with no top-10 finishes. Veteran Landon Cassill scored his seventh top-10 of the year last week. He has been making the most of the opportunity he has with Kaulig Racing and could be in line to better his prior Charlotte best of 13th. Ryan Sieg and Ryan Ellis finish the selections. Sieg led four laps in this race last season before crashing. He qualified 12th last week at Texas and was a victim of the carnage, while Ellis will be aiming for his fourth top-20 in the last six races.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.