DFS NASCAR Xfinity: Pacific Office Automation 147

Pacific Office Automation 147

Location: Portland, Ore.

Course: Portland International Raceway

Format: 1.92-mile road course

Laps: 75

Race Preview

Josh Berry led 89 of 200 laps last week at Charlotte to win for the second time this season. He faces an entirely different challenge this week as the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads West to go road course racing for the second time this season. While the series is no stranger to road courses, Portland International Raceway will be a first for it. The flat course previously hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, but has primarily been a home for IndyCar in the past. AJ Allmendinger is the most recent road course winner after taking the checkered flag at Circuit of the Americas in March, and everyone will be hoping to be the first series driver to visit Portland's Victory Lane. Five playoff spots remain to be filled as the regular season marches on and teams head West.

Key Stats at Portland International Raceway

Number of races: 0

Winners from pole: 0

Winners from top-5 starters: 0

Winners from top-10 starters: 0

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: N/A

Previous 10 Road Course Winners

2022 Circuit of the Americas - AJ Allmendinger

2021 Charlotte - AJ Allmendinger

2021 Indianapolis - Austin Cindric

2021 Watkins Glen - Ty Gibbs

2021 Road America - Kyle Busch

2021 Mid-Ohio - AJ Allmendinger

2021 Circuit of the Americas - Kyle Busch

2021 Daytona - Ty Gibbs

2020 Charlotte - AJ Allmendinger

2020 Daytona - Austin Cindric

Portland International Raceway is a flat, 12-turn road course. The run from the front straight into the first turn has traditionally been one of the most exciting spots on the course. The chicane presents a great opportunity for drivers to out-brake opponents into the turn. Not getting by slower cars there means faster cars will lose time following those ahead through the next five turns before getting some straight road to try again. The next favorite passing point will be after the back straight as drivers set up those cars ahead through the fast turns 10 and 11, and then slow into the long turn 12 that leads onto the front straight. The series will utilize a new pit stop procedure that is designed to effectively neutralize the field during stops, which could force more action to take place on track versus through strategy. This week will be one fantasy players look to past road course success when choosing their lineups.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Ty Gibbs - $10,600

AJ Allmendinger - $10,500

Noah Gragson - $10,300

Justin Allgaier - $10,100

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Josh Berry - $9,900

Sam Mayer - $9,800

Austin Hill - $9,600

Brandon Jones - $9,400

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Ryan Sieg - $8,800

Sheldon Creed - $8,500

Landon Cassill - $8,300

Andy Lally - $8,100

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Alex Labbe - $7,700

Jade Buford - $7,300

Matt Jaskol - $5,600

Spencer Pumpelly - $5,400

MY PICKS THIS WEEK

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

AJ Allmendinger - $10,500

Brandon Jones - $9,400

Andy Lally - $8,100

Alex Labbe - $7,700

Jeb Burton - $7,100

Gray Gaulding - $6,200

With a road course on tap all eyes turn to Allmendinger. He has been one of the best in the series on these types of tracks and won there in an IndyCar before making a shift to NASCAR. Brandon Jones only finished 18th at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season, but he started that race in 38th, and has top-fives and top-10s on many other road courses in which the series has races. He has a victory already this season, and his experience could give him an edge this week on a new track. Road course veteran Andy Lally also makes a good case for inclusion. He returns to the series this week with Alpha Prime Racing and finished in the top 10 with the same team last season on the road course at Indianapolis. This week's race also gives Alex Labbe a chance to outperform. He was forced to retire at Austin with a rear gear issue but picked up stage points by finishing 10nd in the second segment that afternoon. The three tracks where he has his best average finish are all road courses, too. Jeb Burton should also be able to punch above his weight with a more level playing field this week. Burton was 23rd at Austin and has multiple top-10 finishes on road courses through his career, including a fifth-place run at Daytona. Gray Gaulding will make his second start of the season this week with JD Motorsports and his hoping to make the most of this opportunity after finishing 21st at Talladega earlier this year.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Ty Gibbs - $10,600

Josh Berry - $9,900

Landon Cassill - $8,300

Myatt Snider - $7,600

Jade Buford - $7,300

Matt Jaskol - $5,600

All eyes may be on Allmendinger, but Ty Gibbs has proven himself to be one to watch on road courses, too. Gibbs won two road course races last season at Daytona and Watkins Glen. He was 15th at Austin earlier this season but remains one of the most competitive selections no matter what the circuit is. Josh Berry might be another good consideration this week. He only finished 27th at Austin earlier this season but drove from 31st to eighth at Mid-Ohio last season. He has two wins this season and is looking to build his toolkit for the playoffs later this season. The of Landon Cassill's top-five tracks in terms of average finish are road courses. He didn't fare well at Austin earlier this year but was 12th on Daytona's Road Course last season, Having Allmendinger as a teammate to lean on at these circuits is also an advantage. Similarly, Myatt Snider holds average finishes of 15th or better at five different road courses. The best of that bunch is his 11th-place average finish at the Charlotte Roval. Eighth place at COTA was Jade Buford's signal that he also should be a consideration this week. He comes from a road racing background, which should help him again this week as everyone learns the new circuit. Finally, Matt Jaskol joins MBM Motorsports this week. He finished 19th at Mid-Ohio last season despite starting 34th.

