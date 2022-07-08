NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Alsco Uniforms 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Alsco Uniforms 250

Location: Hampton, Ga

Course: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval

Laps: 163

NASCAR Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 250 Race Preview

Ty Gibbs went toe to toe with Kyle Larson a week ago at Road America and overcame the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion to win his fourth race of the season. This week he will try to keep that momentum building as he returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway where he won in March. That was his first win at the track and made him the circuit's youngest victor, too. This week will be an adjustment for the teams, though. Atlanta's reprofiling ahead of the 2022 season gave it fresh pavement and a different type of racing than most other 1.5-mile ovals. The March race featured 10 cautions and 11 lead changes among 10 different drivers. AJ Allmendinger led the day with 41 laps led, while Gibbs led just the final overtime lap to capture what was his second win of the season. There are still five spots available in the playoff standings for non-winners. Landon Cassill currently occupies the 12th and final spot with a 72-point lead over Anthony Alfredo in 13th. Ten races remain to settle the playoff contenders and everyone will be hoping to secure their spot in that fight this week with a win at Atlanta.

Key Stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Number of races: 32

Winners from pole: 7

Winners from top-5 starters: 15

Winners from top-10 starters: 25

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 3

Fastest race: 151.751 mph

Previous 10 Atlanta Winners

2022 spring - Ty Gibbs

2021 fall - Kyle Busch

2021 spring - Justin Allgaier

2020 - AJ Allmendinger

2019 - Christopher Bell

2018 - Kevin Harvick

2017 - Kyle Busch

2016 - Kyle Busch

2015 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Kevin Harvick

Fantasy players now know a bit better what to expect at Atlanta this weekend with its second appearance on the schedule this season. Unlike past races at the track, the new pavement wasn't nearly as abrasive on tires as the old surface. The track's steeper banking and smoother surface bunched the field closer together and created more of a superspeedway feel with drafting and slingshot passes being the order of the day. That was exactly what the redesign intended to do, and it succeeded. Traffic was still a factor for the Xfinity drivers, though. Cars perform differently in clean air versus mired in traffic. Having a powerful car that can maintain its momentum through the corners will be key to being able to move forward through the field. Drivers have plenty of lines to choose from in the wide corners, and picking the right groove that allows them to keep corner speed as high as possible will be the goal. Staying out of trouble has also become a larger factor. Drivers will have to rely heavily on their spotters to avoid crashes, and the close racing will increase pressure on teams to make the right calls on pit road and remain mistake-free when stopping.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Alsco Uniforms 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

AJ Allmendinger - $11,200

Ty Gibbs - $11,000

Noah Gragson - $10,800

Justin Allgaier - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Josh Berry - $9,800

Sam Mayer - $9,600

Daniel Hemric - $9,300

Ryan Truex - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Landon Cassill - $8,900

Brandon Jones - $8,600

Riley Herbst - $8,200

Ryan Sieg - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Myatt Snider - $7,600

Jeb Burton - $7,100

Anthony Alfredo - $7,000

Alex Labbe - $6,600

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Alsco Uniforms 250

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

AJ Allmendinger - $11,200

Austin Hill - $10,300

Myatt Snider - $7,600

Jeb Burton - $7,100

Anthony Alfredo - $7,000

Jeremy Clements - $6,800

Allmendinger led 41 laps at Atlanta in the spring and won the second stage, too. He has one prior win at the track from 2020 with three top-five finishes from four starts. Kaulig Racing has been one of the main teams to beat this season, and Allmendinger has been leading their charge. The spring visit was also a good one for Austin Hill. He finished second in the race and picked up stage points in both opening segments. He started the day in 14th position, but this type of racing is right up his alley and he should be a contender again this week. Myatt Snider recently lost more ground in the playoff quest with two finishes of 25th or worse. He has been having a hit or miss season, and a late accident in the spring race was another missed opportunity for him. Like others in this lineup, though, Snider tends to race well in the draft and should be in store of a top finish if he can avoid trouble Saturday. Another adept driver in the draft is Jeb Burton. He finished in the top 10 in both stages in the spring race but was shuffled back at the finish. He should present good value for the money for fantasy players this week, though. The playoffs are still very much in reach for Anthony Alfredo. He will need to get out of his slump to get there. Atlanta could be the tonic he needs to right the ship. He started 27th and finished 16th in the spring and will be aiming for the top 12 this week. Jeremy Clements had top-20 potential at Atlanta earlier this year but was the victim of an early crash. He qualified 18th and has the capability of outperforming expectations on superspeedways, which one can argue Atlanta now is.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Justin Allgaier - $10,000

Josh Berry - $9,800

Sheldon Creed - $8,400

Riley Herbst - $8,200

Jeffrey Earnhardt - $7,500

Kyle Sieg - $6,000

Despite qualifying sixth Justin Allgaier didn't have the chance to show what he could do at this track after crashing. He won the spring Atlanta race last season and is on a string of finishes 12th or better since April. Allgaier's teammate Josh Berry won the opening stage at Atlanta in the spring before crashing less than 20 laps before the finish. Berry has been impressive with two wins already this year. He also has four top-10s from the last five races, and he will be hoping to get more out of his potential in this weekend's Atlanta return. The season hasn't gone quite as well for Sheldon Creed, though. However, Atlanta was a bright spot for the No. 2 machine. He started the race 13th and led 15 laps on his way to a ninth-place finish, which was one of six for him so far this season. Another top-10 finish would help to stabilize that ship and allow the team to continue its progress in getting Creed more comfortable, keeping him in touch with the playoff battle. Riley Herbst might be the best value on the board this week. He finished fourth in the spring race and has momentum on his side with three top-10 finishes from the last five races. Herbst started just 24th at Atlanta in March but successfully navigated his way to the front when it mattered most. Jeffrey Earnhardt was another driver to outperform typical expectations in the spring race. He is quite capable racing through the pack and did just that in March for a 13th-place finish. Atlanta is now a track he can maximize his value for fantasy rosters. Another driver capable of doing that this week is Kyle Sieg. He started 31st and finished 24th in the spring race. This will be his 10th start of the season, and fantasy owners should consider him a contender for the top 20 this week.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.