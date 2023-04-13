NASCAR DFS: Call811.com Before You Dig. 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

After a week off for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, they head to another short track at Martinsville for some close quarters racing. We have seen some tempers flare here over the years, including when Ty Gibbs took out his teammate Brandon Jones last year with a spot in the Final Four on the line for Jones. I expect another fun race here this weekend!

Previous 5 Martinsville Winners w/ Starting Position

2022 fall - Ty Gibbs (4th)

2022 spring - Brandon Jones (12th)

2021 fall - Noah Gragson (9th)

2021 spring - Josh Berry (29th)

2020 - Harrison Burton (10th)

This is a week you will want at least two dominators in your lineups. There are 250 laps on Saturday night and at Martinsville the laps led rack up quickly. We have seen one dominator lineups here in the past, but I just don't see the one car that can just completely outclass the field this weekend.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,000

Josh Berry - $10,500

Chandler Smith - $10,200

Austin Hill - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Sammy Smith - $9,800

Sam Mayer - $9,500

Cole Custer - $9,300

Ryan Truex - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Sheldon Creed - $8,900

Riley Herbst - $8,600

Brandon Jones - $8,400

Daniel Hemric - $8,300

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Derek Kraus - $7,500

Alex Labbe - $7,100

Jeb Burton - $6,700

Jeremy Clements - $6,600

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Call811.com Before You Dig. 250

Josh Berry - $10,500

Sam Mayer - $9,500

Riley Herbst - $8,600

Derek Kraus - $7,500

Alex Labbe - $7,100

Jeb Burton - $6,700

It all starts for me with Josh Berry who has a lot of history here, not just in the Xfinity Series. He had run late model stock cars here for nearly a decade when he won this race for his first Xfinity win in 2021. He has been strong all year and is clearly my top dominator of the week. His teammate Sam Mayer has had strong runs in all three of his trips to Martinsville as well with a fourth, fifth, and sixth place finish. Pairing these two together also gives you some JR Motorsports correlation if they hit on something as a team this weekend. I will continue to pound the Riley Herbst drum as he has six top ten finishes in seven starts this season and has one of the best average run positions in the field. He doesn't have bad history here himself, including a third back in the fall.

Derek Kraus will be in the #10 Kaulig Racing car for the second time this season and is coming off a tenth place finish at Richmond. He consistently ran right around tenth in that race and comes in at a value price tag for us. Alex Labbe has three straight top ten finishes at Martinsville and has been consistently good at these types of tracks including a tenth at Richmond a couple weeks ago. Jeb Burton rounds out my list of plays and he has three top elevens in the five races back at Martinsville for the Xfinity Series since 2020. He has been around a fifteenth place car all year and that is solid speed for this price tag.

