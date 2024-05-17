NASCAR DFS: NASCAR All-Star Race

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

NASCAR All-Star Race

Location: North Wilkesboro, N.C.

Course: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Format: 0.63-mile oval

Laps: 200

NASCAR All-Star Race Preview

The race for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship takes a break to focus on a million-dollar prize at North Wilkesboro Speedway in NASCAR's annual All-Star Race. This weekend's event will be the second time the unique and sentimental short oval hosts NASCAR's All-Star weekend, and this year's race will have some new features. First and foremost, the 0.63-mile oval has been repaved, meaning the new surface is largely an unknown for teams. Another big variable is an option tire that Goodyear and NASCAR are trying out. Teams will have the choice of using a softer option than Goodyear's standard through practice and the heat races. It is designed to provide more grip but with increased wear, and all teams will start on it for the All-Star Race itself. The race format is similar to last season's, but it also sees the return of single-car qualifying efforts that include a four-tire stop. Heat races will set the lineups for Sunday, and the top two finishers of Sunday's All-Star Open will advance to the All-Star Race, joining drivers who are locked in by winning a race in the last year, a previous All-Star Race win, or a previous series championship. It all gets underway with practice and qualifying Friday evening.

Key Stats at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Number of races: 93

Winners from pole: 23

Winners from top-5 starters: 69

Winners from top-10 starters: 77

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 107.360 mph

Previous 10 All-Star Race Winners

2023 - Kyle Larson

2022 - Ryan Blaney

2021 - Kyle Larson

2020 - Chase Elliott

2019 - Kyle Larson

2018 - Kevin Harvick

2017 - Kyle Busch

2016 - Joey Logano

2015 - Denny Hamlin

2014 - Jamie McMurray

North Wilkesboro's history with the Cup Series stretches back to 1949. It left the calendar after the 1996 season, but returned in 2023 to host the All-Star Weekend. Of the 93 regular-series races held through 1996, 23 were won from pole, 69 winners came from the top five starting spots, and only 14 were won by someone starting outside of the top 10. Last year's top two Open finishers both started on the front row. Only two drivers led laps in the following All-Star Race, and the winner, Kyle Larson, dominated the running with 145 of 200 circuits out front through shrewd pit strategy. NASCAR hopes to introduce more action this year with the option tire, anticipating heavier tire wear will create more passing throughout the field. The short oval remains a difficult place to pass, and starting position and decisions of when to pit for fresh rubber are anticipated to be major factors in the outcome again this season.

DraftKings Value Picks for the NASCAR All-Star Race (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Denny Hamlin - $10,500

Kyle Larson - $10,300

William Byron - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Ryan Blaney - $9,800

Christopher Bell - $9,500

Chase Elliott - $9,300

Martin Truex Jr. - $9,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Joey Logano - $8,800

Chris Buescher - $8,500

Brad Keselowski - $8,200

Kyle Busch - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values (All-Star Open Contenders)

Ty Gibbs - $9,000

Bubba Wallace - $8,700

Noah Gragson - $8,300

Alex Bowman - $7,800

NASCAR DFS Picks for the All-Star Race

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Denny Hamlin - $10,500

Chase Elliott - $9,300

Martin Truex Jr. - $9,200

Kyle Busch - $8,000

Ross Chastain - $7,200

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - $5,500

Denny Hamlin's (DK $10,500, FD $13,000) short-track prowess this year makes him a logical favorite for All-Star success this weekend. He won Bristol and Richmond as well as the short-track at the L.A. Coliseum. He started ninth and finished 13th at North Wilkesboro last season, but remains a confident early option for this weekend. Chase Elliott (DK $9,300, FD $10,000) was last year's fifth-place finisher. He won the 2020 All-Star Race and brings five top-five finishes from the last seven races into this weekend's festivities. Elliott also finished inside the top 10 at all three short-track races so far this season, which suggests he should be primed and ready to go for it again at North Wilkesboro. Another short-track ace to keep an eye on is Martin Truex Jr. (DK $9,200, FD $11,000). He was second at Bristol and fourth at Richmond. He didn't fare too well in last year's All-Star Race, though. He started that race 12th and finished 14th, but given the Joe Gibbs Racing organization's short-track power this season, he should be a worth selection for various fantasy formats this week.

Kyle Busch (DK $8,000, FD $7,500) could be an attractive All-Star option, too. He wasn't able to do much in last year's event after missing the setup that would have enabled him to perform. He started 14th and finished 22nd, two laps down. Three of Busch's five top-10 finishes this season have come in the last five races, though. Busch can be competitive on almost any track if he has the equipment, and the team will have learned from their miss last season. Ross Chastain (DK $7,200, FD $7,000) fared better. He started 18th last year and worked his way forward to finish 11th. He will drive in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race Saturday to get more track time, which should help him prepare for Sunday. Chastain finished 13th or better in three of the last four races leading into this All-Star weekend, too. Finally, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (DK $5,500, FD $5,000) is locked into Sunday's main event by virtue of his Daytona 500 victory last season. He was involved in an accident in last year's race and finished last, but may have a better chance this weekend given the unique track where some strategy and aggressiveness can make a difference.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Kyle Larson - $10,300

Joey Logano - $8,800

Chris Buescher - $8,500

Brad Keselowski - $8,200

Tyler Reddick - $7,700

Michael McDowell - $6,300

While Kyle Larson (DK $10,300, FD $12,500) dominated last year's All-Star Race, he won't have the full weekend of seat time this week. In preparation for next week's Indy 500, Larson is qualifying the IndyCar while Kevin Harvick practices the No. 5 machine. Larson knows what he wants in a car and is one of the best racers in the series, though. While he does come with more risk this week, Larson is still a valuable selection. Joey Logano's (DK $8,800, FD $10,500) struggles this season make him a risky play. While Logano has bene fast at times, the finishes have not been falling his direction. He started third and finished 10th in last year's All-Star Race, too. With an added card to play on tire strategy, Logano's strengths may come to the fore, though. His team has been excellent in the past of making the right calls at the right times to give Logano an advantage.

Teammates Chris Buescher (DK $8,500, FD $8,000) and Brad Keselowski (DK $8,200, FD $8,500) could be bargains at North Wilkesboro. The RFK Racing Fords have been leading the Ford contingent this season. Keselowski got his long-awaited win a week ago at Darlington, and BUescher has been knocking on the door, too. Keselowski started in the top 10 in last year's All-Star Race but slipped back to 19th for the finish. Buescher started on the front row but also fell down the order by the end. Both cars have been very competitive this season and short tracks. Both drivers finished in the top 10 at Bristol and Richmond, which means fantasy players should expect them to be racy again this week. Tyler Reddick (DK $7,700, FD $9,500) was a major player last week in one of Buescher's near race victories. The pair collided toward the end at Darlington and both drivers' days were ruined when it looked just prior that the race was theirs to decide between themselves. Reddick will want to put that bad experience out of memory with a good race this week. He should be poised for a good night, too. He started 20th last year but finished an impressive third.

Michael McDowell (DK $6,300, FD $6,000) finishes the selections based on his recent momentum. He announced a move to Spire Motorsports in 2025 and scored back-to-back 10th-place finishes in the last two races. Those finishes doubled his 2024 top-10 count and give him confidence ahead of racing for a million dollars this Sunday.

