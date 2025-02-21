Racing Betting
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Fr8 Racing 208

C.J. Radune 
Published on February 21, 2025

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Fr8 Racing 208

Location: Hampton, Ga.
Course: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval
Laps: 135

NASCAR Trucks Series Fr8 Racing 208 Race Preview

Corey Heim happened to be in the right place at the right time a week ago at Daytona, avoiding a last-lap crash and inheriting the race win after Parker Kligerman's machine failed post-race inspection. Heim was competitive throughout the race, finishing in the points in both stages, before getting in position to battle for the win at the end. His good fortune at the end of the race puts him atop the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series standings with a spot in the championship playoffs. This week, the series turns its attention to a smaller superspeedway. Atlanta Motor Speedway has hosted this series 23 times in total and three times since its reconfiguration to race more like Daytona and Talladega. While the newer and steeper progressive banking makes drafting through the pack a primary factor for this week's race, the track is a mile shorter than the other two superspeedways, which make this race even more hectic for drivers. Kyle Busch won this race last season, but regulars Heim and Christian Eckes have also both won since the reconfiguration. 

Key Stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway

  • Number of races: 23
  • Winners from pole: 5
  • Winners from top-5 starters: 12
  • Winners from top-10 starters: 15
  • Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0
  • Fastest race: 142.424 mph

Previous 10 Atlanta Winners

2024 - Kyle Busch
2023 - Christian Eckes
2022 - Corey Heim
2021 - Kyle Busch
2020 - Grant Enfinger
2019 - Kyle Busch
2018 - Brett Moffitt
2017 - Christopher Bell
2016 - John Hunter Nemechek
2015 - Matt Crafton

Atlanta Motor Speedway has a long history with the series, but its superspeedway style of racing is still relatively new. The current pack racing, coupled with the smaller track, makes the action at this venue come thick and fast. That action sets up tense racing where even small mistakes are amplified as drivers jockey for position. As stage and race finishes come within reach, that pressure builds and accidents become more likely. In order to race for the win, drivers have to remain in contention until the end, though. As a result, teams may deploy a strategy that keeps their machine relatively safe early in the race, only to move forward as those finishes approach. All three series races held on this configuration have been decided by passes for the lead within the final 10 laps, too. Track position, or the ability to make passes, it one of the most important factors because of this. Drivers that can make passes with teams that deliver quick and mistake-free stops are the ones who will have the advantage.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Fr8 Racing 208 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values  

Kyle Busch - $10,500
Corey Heim - $10,000
Chandler Smith - $9,700
Ty Majeski - $9,500

DraftKings Tier 2 Values  

Ben Rhodes - $8,800
Layne Riggs - $8,500
Kaden Honeycutt - $8,100
Rajah Caruth - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Gio Ruggiero - $7,800
William Sawalich - $7,700
Matt Crafton - $7,500
Tanner Gray - $7,300

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Stewart Friesen - $7,000
Connor Mosack - $6,900
Andres Perez de Lara - $6,400
Frankie Muniz - $5,300

NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks for the Fr8 Racing 208

Kyle Busch - $10,500
Ty Majeski - $9,500
Rajah Caruth - $8,000
Gio Ruggiero - $7,800
Tanner Gray - $7,300
Connor Mosack - $6,900

Kyle Busch's success in the truck series makes him a must-play option virtually every time he is behind the wheel, and the same is true this week at Atlanta. He won this race last season, which was just one of his seven series wins at Atlanta. For those that aren't convinced by that, another proof point is that Busch has led laps in all of his 14 Atlanta starts in a truck, leading a total of 651 laps. Last year's defending series champion should also be a good option at Atlanta. He doesn't have as many starts at this track as Busch, but Majeski finished third or better twice. His average Atlanta start is 6.8 and his average finish is 8.8. He was the runner-up finisher behind Busch last season and led three laps in that effort. He also enters the weekend second in the standings after a third-place finish at Daytona. Another top-10 finisher in this race last year to consider is Rajah Caruth. The Spire Motorsports driver started 12th and finished eighth in this race last season. He needs to turn things around quickly after crashing out at Daytona last week, but Caruth did add points from a top 10 in the second stage of that race. He is a capable driver in the draft and has top-10 potential this week at Atlanta.

Rookie Gio Ruggiero earned attention last week with a runner-up finish in his first series start. Even more impressive was that he started the race from the 34th position, led 11 laps, and scored stage points in the first segment. Ruggiero showed mature decision-making skills and an ability to capitalize on good equipment in last week's race, and he appears destined to make a name for himself in his rookie campaign. Tanner Gray is already known to fans, and his Atlanta resume includes four top-20 finishes from five tries. His best result at the track was an eighth-place finish in 2022. He is another driver looking for a quick rebound this week after getting tangled up in the last-lap crash at Daytona a week ago. Rounding out the Atlanta selections is rookie Connor Mosack. His first full-time campaign in the series got off to a rough start with a transmission issue at Daytona. He made nine series starts last season, tallying four top-10 finishes and a best result of third at Homestead, another 1.5-mile oval.

NASCAR Trucks Series Best Bets for the Fr8 Racing 208

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 1:00 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Kyle Busch +250, Ty Majeski +900
Top-three Finish - Grant Enfinger +120, Rajah Caruth +260

Even with Kyle Busch's record of wins at Atlanta and in the series, odds this low come with risk, especially at a superspeedway. Still, there is probably no more confident selection than him. However, better odds would be nice since racing in the pack at Atlanta can be unpredictable. Those looking for more return given those unknowns might want to look Ty Majeski's way. The defending series champion finished second to Busch in last year's race and came home third just a week ago at Daytona. With Majeski, wagerers are getting more than three times the payout as Busch, too. Either driver as a potential race winner would be a good choice, but given the risk of a superspeedway, Majeski is likely the better value.

For those looking for a little more leeway in terms of finishing position, two top-five finisher options could be Grant Enfinger or Rajah Caruth. Enfinger led 23 laps in this race last season and finished third in both stages. A flat tire disrupted his chances for the win, but he should return as a potential contender this season. On the other hand, Caruth finished eighth in this race last season. He was a top-10 contender a week ago at Daytona before a crash forced him out with less than 20 laps remaining. With just a little more luck or performance, Caruth could earn himself a top-five finish this week at Atlanta.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.
Radune covers NASCAR, Formula 1 and soccer for RotoWire. He was named the Racing Writer of the Year by the Fantasy Sports Writers Association in 2012 and 2015.
