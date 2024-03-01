NASCAR DFS: Victoria's Voice Foundation 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
Victoria's Voice Foundation 200
Location: Las Vegas, Nev.
Course: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Format: 1.5-mile oval
Laps: 134
NASCAR Trucks Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Preview
The 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule barrels onward this week at Las Vegas in the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200. Kyle Busch won this race last season, and he also captured the win a week ago at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He continues to make selective appearances in the series (winning often), and his win a week ago means Nick Sanchez remains the only full-time series driver to have a race win thus far in the 2024 campaign. However, with two races now complete, the points picture is starting to take shape. Sanchez sits third in that ranking with two top-five finishes, but Tyler Ankrum and Ty Majeski lay just ahead. Both will be working hard for the victory Friday night, but they'll all have to overcome Busch, who is entered this week as well. Friday's contest will be the 31st series race at the track, which has produced 25 different winners. Ten races have been won from pole, and there are four prior track winners entered this weekend.
Key Stats at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
- Number of races: 31
- Winners from pole: 10
- Winners from top-5 starters: 20
- Winners from top-10 starters: 24
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1
- Fastest race: 143.163 mph
Previous 10 Las Vegas Winners
2023 - Kyle Busch
2022 - Chandler Smith
2021 fall - Christian Eckes
2021 spring - John Hunter Nemechek
2020 fall - Austin Hill
2020 spring - Kyle Busch
2019 fall - Austin Hill
2019 spring - Kyle Busch
2018 fall - Grant Enfinger
2018 spring - Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch not only won last week at Atlanta, he won at Las Vegas last season to break Toyota's stranglehold on Victory Lane at Las Vegas. The manufacturer had won seven consecutive races at the track before Busch put his Chevrolet in Victory Lane last season. The Las Vegas circuit is like most traditional 1.5-mile ovals, and tends to reward drivers that start inside the top 10. Without question, it is easier to maintain track position than it is to gain it, and teams that unload and are quick off the mark get that advantage. Only twice since 2005 has a driver won at the track starting 15th or lower. Also, the majority of those wins came from those who qualified inside the first five rows. As a result, track position and restarts tend to be among the biggest factors in determining the winner here. While caution periods will shape pit strategy throughout the race, drivers lacking speed early will hope for early trips to pit lane to make adjustments in an attempt to move forward. The track typically produces several of these opportunities, but last year's race ended with a 69-lap run to the finish. Teams behind the pace will have to diagnose their troubles and make adjustments quickly to avoid falling further behind.
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
Kyle Busch - $14,500
Christopher Bell - $11,500
Corey Heim - $10,500
Zane Smith - $10,000
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Christian Eckes - $9,800
Ty Majeski - $9,600
Nick Sanchez - $9,300
Ben Rhodes - $9,000
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Grant Enfinger - $8,800
Tyler Ankrum - $8,500
Ty Dillon - $7,800
Taylor Gray - $7,700
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Rajah Caruth - $6,700
Daniel Dye - $6,600
Matt Mills - $6,300
Connor Mosack - $6,100
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200
Kyle Busch - $14,500
Tyler Ankrum - $8,500
Stewart Friesen - $7,400
Rajah Caruth - $6,700
Daniel Dye - $6,600
Matt Mills - $6,300
After winning a week ago, Kyle Busch returns to the series at Las Vegas to inflict more damage on the field. Busch won this race last season, and he is always a driver to beat when entered. He has raced three times at this track in this series before and he finished in the top five every time. Series-regular Tyler Ankrum isn't at the heights of Busch, but he is off to a better start this season versus last. The McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver has a 10-point lead in the championship standings and finished seventh last week at Atlanta. After missing the playoffs, and the top 15 in points, last season, Akrum is gunning for a much better showing in 2024. He is off to a good start and should be able to better his last year's Las Vegas finish of 15th when he was with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Veteran Stewart Friesen hasn't fared as well through the first two superspeedway races. His best result of the two races so far was 14th at Daytona. He ranks 17th in the championship ahead of the weekend. Friesen has had good results through his career at Las Vegas, though. Last season he finished 14th despite starting 22nd, but he was on a roll of five consecutive top-10s at the track prior to that.
The next three roster options represent some of the younger series drivers who have shown upside potential. Rajah Caruth continues to turn heads with his racing. His performances in the first two races this season earned him an extension with his sponsors for the full season, and it wouldn't big a major surprise if he wins at some point, too. Another driver that has turned heads early this year is Daniel Dye. He is currently 10th in points with a ninth-place finish last week. He started from pole in that race, which makes him two for two in starting inside the top 10 so far this season. Up next is Matt Mills. The Niece Motorsports driver has three prior Las Vegas starts with a best finish of 15th in 2022. He started inside the top 10 at Daytona and led six laps last week at Atlanta. With speed like that, the race results are next to fall in line.