NASCAR Trucks DFS Picks and Best Bets: Ecosave 200

Ecosave 200

Location: Las Vegas, Nev.

Course: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile oval

Laps: 134

NASCAR Trucks Ecosave 200 Race Preview

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to action this week at Las Vegas for the third race of the 2025 season. Kyle Busch held off Stewart Friesen at the line in the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway last time out, which leaves Corey Heim as the lone full-time series winner after the first two races. Last year's trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway was won from pole by Rajah Caruth and the Spire Motorsports driver is hoping to defend that victory to turn around his 2025 season. Caruth has had two crashes in the first two races, leaving him just 28th in the championship standings. Leading the field into this week's race is veteran Grant Enfinger. Despite not having a win, Enfinger is one of just three drivers to have finished inside the top 10 in both races so far. Chasing him down are Ty Majeski and Chandler Smith, just one and six points behind respectively. The playoff picture will truly begin taking shape with this week's 1.5-mile oval visit. Following this Las Vegas weekend, a host of more traditional intermediate and short track races arrive in quick succession with three races in the next three weeks. With only 16 races to firm up a playoff spot, the time to move is now.

Key Stats at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Number of races: 32

Winners from pole: 11

Winners from top-5 starters: 21

Winners from top-10 starters: 25

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1

Fastest race: 143.163 mph

Previous 10 Las Vegas Winners

2024 - Rajah Caruth

2023 - Kyle Busch

2022 - Chandler Smith

2021 fall - Christian Eckes

2021 spring - John Hunter Nemechek

2020 fall - Austin Hill

2020 spring - Kyle Busch

2019 fall - Austin Hill

2019 spring - Kyle Busch

2018 fall - Grant Enfinger

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is an intermediate 1.5-mile oval with progressive banking that has enhanced the action at the track. While the oval has produced some great races since that addition, track position remains an important commodity. The last two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races there were won from pole and only twice since 2005 has a driver won at the track starting 15th or lower. The majority of winners here start inside the top 10. As a result, track position and restarts tend to be among the biggest factors in settling this race's outcome. Unexpected caution periods can shape pit strategy throughout the race, though. For teams falling behind, those can be opportunities to either make adjustments or go off strategy in the hopes that good fortune will fall their way later. However, these races are not long. Drivers lacking speed early need to make the right adjustments early in order to salvage a top finish.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Ecosave 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $10,100

Chandler Smith - $9,800

Justin Haley - $9,700

Ty Majeski - $9,500

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Layne Riggs - $9,000

Grant Enfinger - $8,800

Rajah Caruth - $8,600

Kaden Honeycutt - $8,400

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Ben Rhodes - $8,000

Connor Mosack - $7,700

Stewart Friesen - $7,500

Tanner Gray - $7,100

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Matt Crafton - $6,900

Bayley Currey - $6,800

Jack Wood - $6,200

Spencer Boyd - $5,600

NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks for the Ecosave 200

Justin Haley - $9,700

Ty Majeski - $9,500

Kaden Honeycutt - $8,400

Ben Rhodes - $8,000

Stewart Friesen - $7,500

Matt Crafton - $6,900

Justin Haley will make his second series start of the season this week at Las Vegas. His other start was in the season opener at Daytona where he finished fifth. He has three prior series starts at this particular track with a best finish of third along with a host of Xfinity and Cup series tries. Haley may have to contend with Ty Majeski to get the job done, though. Last season, Majeski won both stages of this race and led the most laps before losing track position through pit stops. It was a situation that the reigning series champion will want to avoid this year as he sits second in the standings just one point behind Grant Enfinger. Kaden Honeycutt will also be hoping to continue climbing the standings after his sixth-place finish at Atlanta. He only has one prior series start at Las Vegas, but did turn in several top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile ovals last season. That is especially intriguing considering he only made 14 starts last season. This will be the first time he races with the No. 45 team at this track, but last year's speed on similar circuits, coupled with his sixth-place finish at Atlanta, signals higher expectations this week.

A top-10 at Atlanta was good news for Ben Rhodes. The finish elevated him to fifth in the standings after two races. Even better news is that Rhodes is a previous Las Vegas winner. He took the checkered flag in 2017 and finished 10th or better in three of his last five visits. He was third in 2023 and second in 2021, too. Similarly, Stewart Friesen should have an injection of confidence after he finished a narrow runner-up to Busch last time out. Atlanta's second-place finish was his first top-five since Charlotte last May and was inches away from a victory. Friesen has five top-fives and seven top-10s from 13 Las Vegas starts. He qualified third there last season but wasn't able to capitalize on that speed and finished 18th despite scoring stage points in both segments. Lastly, veteran Matt Crafton is working to turn his early season around this week. The first two races of 2025 have both ended with finishes outside of the top 20, but Crafton won't be held down for long. At Las Vegas, Crafton boats 18 top-10 finishes from 28 career starts, and he hasn't finished lower than 11th there since 2019. He has never won at the track, but a top-10 this weekend would be a great return for his relatively low fantasy price.

NASCAR Trucks Series Best Bets for the Ecosave 200

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:00 AM ET Friday

Race Winner - Ty Majeski +900

Top-five - Grant Enfinger +150, Stewart Friesen +500

Not only is Ty Majeski one of just three drivers to have finished in the top 10 in both races so far this season, the ThorSport Racing driver also was a standout last time this series was at Las Vegas. In this race last season, Majeski qualified sixth, won both stages, and led 40 laps before pit strategies and traffic relegated him to a 10th-place finish. Majeski was third at Daytona and eighth last time out at Atlanta, too. He remains one of the top drivers in the series, and Las Vegas is a prize that got away from him last year. He and the team will be working hard to ensure that doesn't happen again in 2025, and those willing to choose him this week will be rewarded with significantly better odds than the favorites for a driver that should contend for the victory.

Other wagers to consider at Las Vegas are top-five finishes for either Grant Enfinger or Stewart Friesen. Both of these plays come with some risk, though. Enfinger hasn't had a Las Vegas top-five since winning in 2018, and Friesen has not had a top-10 the last two years. However, both drivers have shown the propensity for top finishes early this season and it would not be a stretch for either to grab a top-five finish this week. As mentioned, Enfinger won at Las Vegas in 2018 and finished ninth or better in five of the last six Las Vegas stops. Friesen boasts five Las Vegas top-fives from his 13 series starts and had a string of three top-fives from four races there before finishing 14th and 18th the last two seasons. Both of these drivers are off to good starts this season and now face a track they've had success at in the past, which could boost their potential this week.

