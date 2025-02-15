NASCAR Xfinity Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: United Rentals 300

United Rentals 300

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Course: Daytona International Speedway

Format: Tri-Oval

Lap Length: 2.5 miles

Laps: 120

United Rentals 300 Preview

It feels as if Justin Allgaier was just crowned the Xfinity Series Champion, yet it's time to kick off the 2025 calendar. Like the other two major series, Xfinity will kick off at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. As happens every offseason, there are some new faces to get familiar with and also some departures. Some of the biggest names have departed for the Cup Series and now can be viewed on Sundays, including Riley Herbst, Cole Custer, Shane van Gisbergen and AJ Allmendinger. Luckily, there's a strong crop of rookies ready to step up in their place, highlighted by Connor Zilisch, Carson Kvapil, Christian Eckes and Nick Sanchez. There are plenty of additional newcomers that will come up throughout the season and this weekend, but for now let's jump into the United Rentals 300 preview.

Key Stats at Daytona Speedway

Number of Races: 66

Winners from Pole: 6

Winners from Top 5: 31

Winners from Top 10: 47

Previous Winners at Daytona International Speedway

2024- Ryan Truex

2024 – Austin Hill

2023- Justin Allgaier

2023- Austin Hill

2022- Jeremy Clements

2022- Austin Hill

2021- Justin Haley

2021- Austin Cindric

2020 – Justin Haley

2020- Noah Gragson

Daytona International Speedway is one of the most well-known speedways in the country and annually kicks off the NASCAR calendar. The superspeedway is known for producing the "big one," a race-altering crash that often alters the outcome of the race in a significant manner. That isn't to say there's no predictability or skill involved. As the results suggest, qualifying is important as 47 of the 66 races have been won by a driver starting inside the top 10.

Superspeedways are unique compared to other tracks we see throughout the calendar. Cars often race in packs by manufacturer and follow similar strategies. Chevrolet has been the dominant manufacturer in recent years. Of the last 10 races, Chevrolet drivers have won on eight occasions with Toyota and Ford winning only once each.

We don't have much of a sample on the track this year, though Toyota looked particularly strong in qualifying and the Duels in the Cup Series. In Xfinity practice Friday, five of the 10 fastest laps were recorded by Toyota drivers. Perhaps there will be a changing of the guard.

NASCAR Xfinity DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Values for the United Rentals 300

Based on a Standard $50K Salary Cap

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Austin Hill - $10,500

Justin Allgaier - $10,000

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Brandon Jones - $9,000

Taylor Gray - $8,400

William Sawalich - $8,300

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Carson Kvapil - $8,100

Ryan Truex - $8,000

Justin Bonsignore - $7,300

Dean Thompson - $7,400

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Anthony Alfredo - $6,900

Matt DiBenedetto - $6,600

NASCAR Xfinity Picks for the United Rentals 300

Austin Hill - $10,500

Brandon Jones - $9,000

Taylor Gray - $8,400

William Sawalich - $8,300

Anthony Alfredo - $6,900

Matt DiBenedetto - $6,600

There's a lot of opportunity early in the season in the lower series of racing due to all of the uncertainty and turnover in the driver pool. Several of the top drivers have vacated the Xfinity Series, leading to opportunity for drivers to rise up the field and newcomers to make their mark. However, we'll begin with Hill. He's won each of the last two winter/spring races in Daytona and is one of the strongest (if not the strongest) drivers on superspeedway tracks. From that perspective, he's an easy choice. The question comes from a gaming perspective, as he's approximated to be rostered at a 29 percent clip. There are available pivots in the Tier 1 range, with Allgaier being my preferred option over Jesse Love. Love's results can be interpreted two different ways, as he's qualified well only to struggle in races. He could be due for a strong finish, or he may struggle to convert at the track.

From there, there are strong options to lean into the theory that Toyota could overperform relative to recent track history. Brandon Jones is one of the more experienced drivers in the field. He admittedly doesn't have strong results at the track during his career, but with a lot of unknowns in the field, he could be worth leaning on.

Speaking of inexperienced drivers in the Xfinity series, the price range of $8,500-$7,000 is filled with young and promising drivers. Gray and Sawalich both turned in excellent practice times and project to be some of the top values at a minimal roster rate. Kvapil is another option in the same price range but is projected to be one of the most popular selections in lineups. In bigger tournaments, swapping to Gray and/or Sawalich could be the right move.

There won't be many times that we compare Alfredo and Love this season, but they have had similar results at Daytona. Alfredo has qualified inside the top 10 in three of the last four races at the track but has yet to finish above 24th in any of those three races. Relative to Love's price, I'm more willing to take the chance on Alfredo finally converting potentially strong qualifying into a result.

Watch out for DiBenedetto's qualifying. He finished with the ninth-fastest practice lap time and could be a sneaky punt option.

NASCAR Xfinity Best Bets for the United Rentals 300

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 10:00 AM ET Saturday

Race Winner – Justin Allgaier +600, Sheldon Creed +1300

There isn't a robust market for the Xfinity race, with the only wager available being for the race winner. Austin Hill would be my pick without odds being involved, but he's currently priced at +300. In a race with several big collisions likely, that's a big risk to take even on a driver with Hill's track record. Meanwhile, since 2022, Allgaier has the second-highest driver rating at Daytona among Xfinity drivers.

Creed has never won an Xfinity race, but he's consistently at the top of the field and has finished second at Daytona twice. He moved from Joe Gibbs Racing to the Haas Factory Team this offseason so there is some risk here, but his odds are long enough to be intriguing given his track record.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.