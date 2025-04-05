NASCAR Xfinity Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Sports Clip Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Location: Darlington, South Carolina

Course: Darlington Raceway

Format: Oval

Laps: 147

NASCAR Xfinity Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 Preview

It was pretty easy to foresee the end of the Xfinity race at Martinsville getting ugly last weekend, and that's exactly what occurred. A pileup on the final lap caused primarily by Sammy Smith cost Taylor Gray a chance for his first win the Xfinity Series and also brought some unwanted attention to the series. A number of prominent personalities within the sport criticized several drivers following the race and Smith was ultimately penalized 50 points, giving us an interesting backdrop heading into a weekend at a daunting intermediate track.

Key Stats at Darlington

Number of Races: 69

Winners from Pole: 16

Winners from top-five starters: 43

Winners from top-10 starters: 55

Previous 10 Darlington Winners

Fall 2024 – Christopher Bell

Spring 2024 – Justin Allgaier

Fall 2023 – Denny Hamlin

Spring 2023- Kyle Larson

Fall 2022 – Noah Gragson

Spring 2022 – Justin Allgaier

Fall 2021- Noah Gragson

Spring 2021- Justin Allgaier

Fall 2020- Brandon Jones

Spring 2020 – Chase Briscoe

As is clear from the distinguished winners list, Darlington is a popular track for Cup drivers to drop down a level and take part in Saturday's festivities. That's the case once again, as Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott are all in the field.

Known as the "Lady in Black" and the "Track Too Tough to Tame," Darlington is a classic track and is often a race of attrition. Setup is particularly difficult at Darlington due to the unique egg shape of the track, and we often see cars hit the wall trying to optimize speed toward the to of the banking.

There are also some trends to take away from the recent track history. Only one of the last 10 race winners drove a Ford (Briscoe) and five of the last six race winners started in the top three of the grid.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Based on a Standard $50K Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Christopher Bell - $11,000

Justin Allgaier - $10,200

Sam Mayer - $10,000

Tier 2 Values

Austin Hill - $9,500

Jesse Love - $9,000

Taylor Gray - $8,400

Ryan Sieg - $8,100

Tier 3 Values

Christian Eckes - $7,600

Harrison Burton - $7,500

Daniel Dye - $7,300

Tier 4 Values

Jeb Burton -$7,000

Dean Thompson - $6,700

NASCAR Xfinity DFS Picks for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Christopher Bell - $11,000

Justin Allgaier- $10,200

Christian Eckes- $7,600

Daniel Dye - $7,300

Jeb Burton - $7,000

Dean Thompson - $6,700

Pricing is relatively flat compared to the last few weeks, which keeps all avenues of building a roster open. There is one driver at each end of the pricing spectrum that I plan to prioritize. The first is Christopher Bell, who won the last time the Xfinity Series competed at Darlington. In total, he's run in the series four times at the track and has qualified on the top row three times and has finished inside the top seven in each of the last three races.

He's a good driver to build around and can immediately be balanced out by Daniel Dye, who is a strong value option. He stands out in the optimizer with the second-highest point per dollar projection. The reason is pretty clear, as Dye has three top-10 finishes (two have come in the last two races) and has at least 39 DK points in each of his last three races. There is one point of hesitation, which is that he finished only 19th and 23rd in the truck series when racing at Darlington.

From there, the option is to build in another elite driver or pick up multiple Tier 2 drivers. Both are good choices. Allgaier has both a strong history at the track (three wins in his last eight races and top-ten finishes in eight straight) and is having an excellent season. He leads the series in points and has led the most laps. It's also worth noting Hill. He has the second-highest raw projection and the highest point per dollar projection.

Dean Thompson is another value worth going into some detail on. He's in his first full year in Xfinity and seems to be finding his footing by tallying three consecutive top-15 finishes. That's not exciting, but he has more potential than his price point indicates.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Best Bets for the Sports Clips VFW Help a Hero 200

Outright Winner – Christopher Bell (+145), Justin Allgaier (+650), Sam Mayer (+1000)

Bell could very well win, but his odds are pretty difficult to invest in with a 40-man field and some unpredictable finishes. Based on price, he's a pass. Based on skill and track record, he's the obvious choice.

We've also discussed the reasons for backing Allgaier to win his third race of the year. While still short, his odds are more palatable than Bell. Mayer is on the lower-end of legitimate contenders for the win, but his qualifying history at the track is intriguing as he's started inside the top six in four straight races. His ability to translate that into results has been inconsistent, but the potential remains high.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.