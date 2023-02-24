NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Production Alliance Group 300

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Production Alliance Group 300

NASCAR heads out west this weekend and the Xfinity Series is set to run 300 miles at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA. It looks to be a cold and rainy weekend and I wouldn't be surprised if we see Saturday's race moved to Sunday.

Previous 10 Fontana Winners w/ Starting Position

2022 - Cole Custer (2nd)

2020 - Harrison Burton (2nd)

2019 - Cole Custer (3rd)

2018 - Joey Logano (2nd)

2017 - Kyle Larson (7th)

2016 - Austin Dillon (6th)

2015 - Kevin Harvick (6th)

2014 - Kyle Larson (8th)

2013 - Kyle Busch (1st)

2012 - Joey Logano (1st)

Strategy here is a lot different than what we saw in building lineups at Daytona. This week we will still see some drafting, but not in the packs to the extent you see at superspeedways. Here we are looking for two dominators in our lineups. If you are unfamiliar with this term, be sure to check out my strategy article for more details. With rain in the forecast we will more than likely see starting positions set by owner points from last year. If this does happen most of the strong cars will start up front, but we will also have some place differential with guys like Tyler Reddick who would start near the back in his Sam Hunt Racing car.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Pala Casino 400 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Tyler Reddick - $11,100

Cole Custer - $10,900

Justin Allgaier - $10,400

Josh Berry - $10,100

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Austin Dillon - $9,800

Sam Mayer - $9,600

Brandon Jones - $9,200

Daniel Hemric - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Sheldon Creed - $8,700

Riley Herbst - $8,300

Sammy Smith - $8,100

DraftKings Tier 4 Values

Chandler Smith - $7,900

Jeremy Clements - $7,100

Anthony Alfredo - $7,000

Gray Gaulding - $6,500

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Production Alliance Group 300

Justin Allgaier - $10,400

Brandon Jones - $9,200

Riley Herbst - $8,300

Chandler Smith - $7,900

Jeremy Clements - $7,100

Anthony Alfredo - $7,000

As always you will want to make sure of the starting order before making lineups, but the plays above are ones that I am looking at to run well here based on history. Justin Allgaier is one of my favorite dominators of the weekend. I don't think he will get very highly owned due to all the solid plays around him and he was very good on these types of track last year. In general, I am high on JR Motorsports which leads to my second pick of Brandon Jones. He is in a new ride this year taking over for Noah Gragson in the #9. He hasn't finished well in his last two attempts with Joe Gibbs racing, but he did lead 73 laps starting from the pole in 2020. Riley Herbst hasn't led laps here but has ran really well finishing second in 2020 and ninth in 2022. I look for him to be strong once again. Chandler Smith will be in the same Kaulig car that A.J. Allmendinger started on the pole with and finished 7th a year ago. I like Chandler's upside at a value price tag. He was solid on these types of tracks in limited appearances in the Xfinity Series a year ago. Jeremy Clements has run decent here over the years with three top 15s in his last four races including a top 10 in 2020. Lastly, Anthony Alfredo has made Fontana one of his favorite tracks on the circuit. He was sixth in 2020 followed by a fifth place finish last season.

