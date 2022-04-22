FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

FORWARDS / MIDFIELDERS

Gabriel Jesus, MCI v. WAT ($17): With Manchester City having the only implied-goal total over two (2.6-ish) on the slate, you almost have to get a share of them in your lineup. Raheem Sterling ($19) has the slightly better goalscoring odds, but Jesus is slightly cheaper, which helps. Of course, you're still not paying more than $20 for either of them. Regardless, any combination of City forwards, including Jack Grealish ($17) and Bernardo Silva ($18), should return some decent value, assuming you pick the right ones. Good luck.

Harry Kane, TOT at BRE ($20): Really, if you are going to pay up it's probably a coin toss as to whether you utilize Kane or Son Heung-Min ($21), or both. While the savings are minimal, it might make slightly more sense to go with Kane considering he will take any penalties that might come up. Still, Son will feature more prominently on set pieces while giving him the opportunity to generate chances created.

Ayoze Perez, LEI vs AVL, ($11): Getting away from the top of the price range, Perez has recorded 1.29 shots on goal per 90 minutes this season in limited action but could be back in the starting XI with Leicester expected to rotate again. The wild card here would be the potential return of Jamie Vardy ($18), who could be a solid play if you want to fade Tottenham and are willing to pay up a little more.

Jonjo Shelvey, NEW at NOR ($12): While he may not have the same upside as teammates Chris Wood ($17) or Allan Saint-Maximin ($18), Shelvey has managed one shot on target, 10 tackles and two chances created in his last four outings. The midfielder may not be the best option most weeks, but versus a bottom-of-the-table side like Norwich, the Magpies are certainly in play on this slate.

DEFENDERS

Joao Cancelo, MCI v. WAT ($15): When you consider that Cancelo already has the highest fantasy points per 90 minutes among defenders on the slate, combined with City's 55-percent clean-sheet odds, it's hard not to utilize the defender in this contest. If you don't want to pay up but still want to get a share of a potential clean sheet versus Watford, Oleksandr Zinchenko ($8) and Aymeric Laporte ($9) are both intriguing options. If you don't want to pay all the way up for Cancelo, Alex Telles ($11) should return to the XI Saturday for Luke Shaw at left-back and should generate plenty of chances from that spot after United went with a back three in their most recent outing.

Christian Kabasele, WAT v. MCI ($7): Watford will face a ton of action in this contest and while utilizing keeper Ben Foster ($6) might not be the soundest of strategies, Kabasele could rack up plenty of clearances and tackles. Since breaking into the starting XI the last four contests, the defender has racked up 26 clearances and is averaging 12.68 fantasy points over that stretch. If you want to go discount hunting for clean sheets, Norwich City has managed just 22 goals this season, making the Newcastle backline a viable strategy. Emil Krafth ($9) will be the cheapest option, but Matt Targett ($11) figures to provide more upside outside of the clean sheet odds.

GOALKEEPERS

Ederson, MCI vs WAT ($14): It'll be hard to get away from Ederson on this slate with his high clean-sheet probability. However, as mentioned above, Norwich have struggled to produce, so Martin Dubravka ($11) should also be in play. If you are going to that mid-range, Kasper Schmeichel ($10) should see more save opportunities considering the Foxes are conceding 5.29 shots on goal per match.

