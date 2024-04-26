Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for April 27, 28

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Borrusia Dortmund at RB Leipzig

Dortmund Double Chance against Leipzig +115

There are some excellent matchups this weekend in the Bundesliga, starting with Dortmund heading to Red Bull Arena to take on Leipzig with just two points separating the teams. The reverse of this fixture was a five-goal thriller with Leipzig coming away with all three points. Goals seem a certainty, but that's what the odds point to with over 3.5 at +100 and while that's definitely in play, it's also a lot to ask.

Instead, I'll take Dortmund to get a result on the road at plus odds. Both teams come into the match in good form and with everything to play for in terms of Champions League positions, meaning this should be a closely contested affair. Dortmund's road form has been excellent with five wins and a draw in their last five away contests and their last road loss came against Stuttgart on Nov. 11. Leipzig are also in excellent form with four wins and a draw over their last five at home, but I like Dortmund to come away with at least a point what should be a thriller.

Sports betting is LIVE in North Carolina! Bettors across the Tar Heel state are ready to seize the opportunity to enjoy a variety of generous North Carolina sports betting promos that you can use to bet on popular sports betting markets available on the best North Carolina sportsbooks.

Bundesliga Best Bets for Stuttgart at Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen Race to 6 Corners against Stuttgart -135

Bundesliga corner bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Another marquee matchup is newly-crowned champion Leverkusen taking on Stuttgart. This is a difficult match to call with Stuttgart losing their first league match since January last week against Werder Bremen, and Leverkusen yet to lose in any competition this season.

Still, Leverkusen are certainly favorites with eyes on an invincible season. With the result hard to predict, I'll instead pick Leverkusen to win the race to six corners. This feels relatively safe with Leverkusen taking 67 more corner kicks than Stuttgart and not finishing below six corners in almost 10 league matches. Playing at home and on the front foot I think they'll reach this number with the lone concern being rotation with one eye potentially on Thursday's Europa League semifinal first leg against Roma.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Koln at Mainz

Under 2.5 Goals between Mainz and Koln +114

Bundesliga over/under odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Another week, another relegation six-pointer where I will be taking the under 2.5 goals. I've been picking on Koln especially and their goalscoring woes continued last week, as they were shutout at home by Darmstadt. I think this could be a similar result, as Koln take their league-low goal total on the road to face Mainz, who are averaging one goal per match this season.

Mainz have not lost over their last five matches and should be able to continue to separate themselves from the relegation places Sunday. If the over hits it'll likely be on Mainz's shoulders to score three goals, which is possible as they've scored nine in their last three matches. To help this bet, Koln average less than two goals conceded per match.

Bundesliga Betting Picks for Matchday 31

Dortmund Double Chance against Leipzig +115

Leverkusen race to 6 corners -135

Koln at Mainz Under 2.5 Goals +114