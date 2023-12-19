Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 19, 20

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

The Bundesliga heads into their winter break after Matchday 16 with Bayer Leverkusen assured of sitting atop of the table no matter what happens midweek. They are also the the biggest favorite on the slate at -550 to win with Bayern Munich being -340 road favorites against Wolfsburg followed by Stuttgart at -320 to beat Augsburg at home.

German Bundesliga Best Bets

Under 2.5 goals between Union Berlin and Koln -110

I'd like to pick Union Berlin to win this match at home, but after finally picking up a win in Matchday 14, they fell 3-0 to to Bochum at the weekend plunging them back into the relegation race. Koln also lost again making this a six-point fixture at the bottom of the table. While it's hard to have much faith in picking the right result given these team's performances, taking the under seems like the move, as both teams are in the bottom three in the league combining for just 25 goals for the season. Even with center-nacl Julian Chabot suspended for Koln, it seems unlikely that this match gets to three goals so take advantage of nearly even odds.

Find the best sportsbook promo codes available across best sports betting sites to find the best prices this season here at RotoWire. ESPN BET is has officially launched and the ESPN BET promo code ROTO gets new customers $250 in bonus bets. ESPN BET accepts various payment options such as credit card and PayPal.

If you're looking for some boosts and can't decide which one, check out RotoWire's sportsbook promo codes.

Heidenheim against Freiburg 'No' on Both Teams to Score +142

Bundesliga BTTS bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

I hit under 2.5 goals on Freiburg's last two matches and while I could look to that route again, it's better odds for both teams not to score. Both Heidenheim and Freiburg are middle of the pack in terms of goals scored this season, but it feels like both teams prefer to keep matches closer rather than playing expansive football. This can also be seen in the clean sheet stats with 10 between the two clubs in 30 combined matches. It's rare that Bundesliga matches don't feature a lot of goals, but this is one instance where both teams could be happy to take a point into the break.

Bayern Munich to win 1st half against Wolfsburg -145

Bundesliga first-half bets can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

It's hard to find a ton of value in Bayern Munich matches most weeks, so I'll look to hit on a first half winning bet. which is still somewhat far away from even odds. Bayern are rounding back into form after beating Stuttgart 3-0 at the weekend in a top-of-the-table clash and need to win to keep pace with Leverkusen heading into the New Year. This bet has hit in four of Bayern's last five league matches with Harry Kane usually the man to get his side off and firing in matches. This bet could be parlayed with the Bayern moneyline (or even Kane to score), but you only get slightly better odds than just taking them to win the first 45 minutes.

Bundesliga Betting Picks for Matchday 16

Under 2.5 goals between Union Berlin and Koln -110

Heidenheim against Freiburg Both Teams to Score 'No' +142

Bayern Munich to win 1st Half against Wolfsburg -145