Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 3, 4

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Werder Bremen at Mainz

Werder Bremen Double Chance against Mainz -145

I really want to take Bremen to win at +250 and while I think that's definitely in play, the safer route is to take them to get a result on the road against Mainz. Bremen are the better team and enter unbeaten across their last five matches with recent wins against Freiburg and Bayern. As for Mainz, they're winless in their last five with two losses and three draws.

Bremen's overall road form is the reason I prefer taking the double chance instead of the straight win, as they've only won twice on the road and among their road losses are lopsided 4-2 defeats to both Heidenheim and bottom-of-the-table Darmstadt. Mainz haven't exactly been cooking at home with just one win and five losses in their eight home matches and remain one of the lowest scoring teams in the Bundesliga with just 14 goals in 18 league game. Marvin Ducksch is questionable after limping off last week against Freiburg, but his inclusion in the starting XI would boost my faith in Bremen even further.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Monchengladbach at Bayern Munich

Over 3.5 goals between Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach -144

I'm expecting goals in this matchup as the two teams have combined for 96 across their 38 league matches, both top six in the league in the category, while Gladbach have also conveniently allowed the second-most goals in the league at 38.

Originally, I looked at Bayern's goal spread of -2.5 which is +112 and while I think that's also a solid bet, they've only won two matches since November by more than two goals. While their attacking firepower is evident, they've been shaky at the back as seen in last week's match against Augsburg where they conceded two penalties in a 3-2 win.

Bayern are too heavily favored to look for a parlay with their moneyline, but there should be goals in this match with the over 4.5 in play at +160 but a riskier option.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Frankfurt at Koln

Frankfurt to beat Koln +125

Frankfurt beat Mainz last week at home and I like them to take down another relegation candidate on the road at Koln. Simply put, Koln can't score goals, being dead last in the league with 12, while Frankfurt don't allow goals as they're third best in the league with just 22 conceded in 19 matches. Frankfurt are middle of the pack in goals scored and while Omar Marmoush is out, Sasa Kalajdzic is fit to start and creative options Fares Chaibi and Ansgar Knauff should also start.

Frankfurt have three wins, three losses and four draws on the road with their most recent road win being a 1-0 victory over fifth-place Leipzig. Koln haven't won a match in over two months and while a draw could be in the cards give me Frankfurt to take all three points in a low-scoring affair.

