DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Tottenham vs. Leicester City

DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Tottenham vs. Leicester City

Written by 
Dane Shinault 
September 16, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Dane Shinault takes a look at Saturday's Showdown at DraftKings between Tottenham and Leicester City. He examines projected XIs and odds before getting into cash builds and some ideas for GPPs. Can Tottenham rebound from their midweek loss? Will Leicester City show some resistance in the back? Dane hopes to find the answers.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dane Shinault plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dane1995, FanDuel: dane007, Yahoo: Dane1995.
Dane Shinault
Dane is a multisport DFS enthusiast and specializes in soccer, college football, and NASCAR. He has been providing content for nearly three years and has multiple GPP wins to his credit.
