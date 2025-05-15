DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Friday, May 16

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

There are two almost locks on this slate and they're both of Chelsea's set-piece

I personally don't think Tottenham and Manchester United will rotate that much from their best squads with the Europa League final next Wednesday, but I'm not Ruben Amorim or Ange Postecoglou. Fortunately, the only real questions for the favorites are if John McGinn will come into the XI with Jacob Ramsey suspended, and who will play a potential false nine without Nicolas Jackson available.

I wrote up and based all of my lineups around Jeremy Doku last week, and he ended with nine floor points... from the bench in 45 minutes. At this point in the season, writing up a slate is close to impossible because lineups are unknown.

I'm planning on doing a show once lineups come out since talking about the slate beforehand seems pointless.

As usual, projections can help you find the best plays. A link for the The Pasty Guy Projections can be found in the RW Discord .

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

There are two almost locks on this slate and they're both of Chelsea's set-piece takers. Neto has been one of the best floor performers in the league since taking over Chelsea sets and could be set for more shots without Jackson in the XI. For the season, he's averaging more than 11 floor points per 90 and that includes the first half when he wasn't taking corners. Against United, expect more than 60-percent possession, which means shots and corners.

I like Ollie Watkins ($8,600) and Morgan Rogers ($8,000), but neither are locks in cash games without sets. Marco Asensio ($7,200) could see more time with another Villa attacker out, but he's been an infuriating click lately. Playing 60 minutes while taking just two sets is in play for him.

It's reasonable to take any United or Tottenham player given the amount of value available, but it's a slippery slope projecting substitutions.

MIDFIELDERS

The other piece to Chelsea sets is Fernandez, who could again be in a more forward role. That will depend on who else is in the XI in terms of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Reece James or Malo Gusto. Even in a deeper role, Fernandez has been getting forward a ton and is always a threat to shoot from outside the box. On a slate with some unknowns, Neto and Fernandez are known quantities.

That also leads to Cole Palmer ($8,200), who could still rip five-plus shots even without set pieces. If he was $10,000, I'd be on the fade train, but at a reduced rate, I'm not sure that's worth it.

Aston Villa set pieces is one of the bigger questions, which is why I'm heavier on Chelsea. McGinn has been subbed off before the 75th minute in his last four starts, but I think if he and Asensio start, he's more likely to go more than 80 than Asensio. You're also not risking as much salary on him.

If Leon Bailey ($3,800) starts, good luck. Unai Emery used two substitutes last game despite losing Ramsey in the 80th minute and one of them was a center-back for center-back.

It might sound crazy, but Noni Madueke ($6,200) could be your fourth Chelsea player (as a second forward).

I'm not going to ponder minutes projections for Alejandro Garnacho ($7,400) or Bruno Fernandes ($9,400) until lineups come out. Even then, while Fernandes has always been a "don't fade guy," now is probably the time to fade him. Or is it?

DEFENDERS

If I knew Maatsen and James were both going close to 90, this is probably where I'd go. Maatsen has been awesome for DFS when in the XI, though he and Lucas Digne ($5,900) are always a guessing game in terms of minutes. That said, whoever starts, I think could be in play for at least 80 minutes. Famous last words.

As for James, without UECL to worry about and Jackson's suspension, he should be back in the XI. His fitness is an unknown and he hasn't gone 90 since April 17, but at $5,200, he has to be in the thinking if he starts.

Pedro Porro ($7,000) is off the board in cash games given his playing time questions. There is a chance this is a Matty Cash ($5,400) or Marc Cucurella ($4,900) slate because both are the most likely full-backs to go 90 playing for favorites.

GOALKEEPER

Andre Onana (MUN at CHE $3,700)

It's usually best to spend up at goalkeeper on smaller slates, or at least that's a common strategy. However, this feels like a situation similar to the second leg of a tie with both Villa and Chelsea needing to push for goals and the win. In those instances, I hate playing favored goalkeepers because they'll either allow goals off the counter or win with a clean sheet and no saves.

United are going to play defense and Chelsea are going to rip shots from outside the box. Onana makes sense.