DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Feb. 15: Cherry Season

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

I like Ouattara the most because he's playing as the central striker and if you overlook difficult matchups, that's often led to a

I like Marmoush more than the Bournemouth players because any of them could go off and you don't know which one will. Ouattara had a hat trick two matches ago, but Justin Kluivert ($7,700) takes penalties and Antoine Semenyo ($7,400) has been Mr. Reliable for the Cherries this season.

Marmoush has taken set pieces whenever on the pitch for City, though that's often correlated with Kevin De Bruyne being on the bench. Assuming De Bruyne is again rested with an eye toward Champions League, Marmoush is priced much cheaper than teammates and might be a lock for cash games. I don't think the matchup is great and City aren't exactly in form, but you have to play a $6,200 Man City set-piece taker at home.

If you like incorrectly priced players on a five-game Premier League slate, Saturday is your post-Valentine's Day gift. Let's see what the DraftKings overlords have gifted us on a slate where Aston Villa and Bournemouth are the biggest favorite.

If you like incorrectly priced players on a five-game Premier League slate, Saturday is your post-Valentine's Day gift. Let's see what the DraftKings overlords have gifted us on a slate where Aston Villa and Bournemouth are the biggest favorite.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Marmoush has taken set pieces whenever on the pitch for City, though that's often correlated with Kevin De Bruyne being on the bench. Assuming De Bruyne is again rested with an eye toward Champions League, Marmoush is priced much cheaper than teammates and might be a lock for cash games. I don't think the matchup is great and City aren't exactly in form, but you have to play a $6,200 Man City set-piece taker at home.

Dango Ouattara (BOU at SOU, $7,000)

I like Marmoush more than the Bournemouth players because any of them could go off and you don't know which one will. Ouattara had a hat trick two matches ago, but Justin Kluivert ($7,700) takes penalties and Antoine Semenyo ($7,400) has been Mr. Reliable for the Cherries this season.

I like Ouattara the most because he's playing as the central striker and if you overlook difficult matchups, that's often led to a decent floor. He had four shots against Nottingham Forest, three against Newcastle and three against West Brom in the FA Cup. He's arguably most likely to score for Bournemouth from open play, especially if Southampton's back line makes mistakes. Bournemouth will press and get the ball to their central striker, leading to shots and hopefully goals for Ouattara.

The Rest

Aston Villa are in a great spot and could put up three or four goals, but they always seem to disappoint when in this situation. Ollie Watkins ($10,200) is a good tournament route fresh off an injury, while Morgan Rogers ($6,800) is most likely to brace or bust on this slate. Without much of a floor, Rogers has been one of the more infuriating DFS players this season. Basically, any Villa attacker is a tournament play with multiple goals projected.

You could ride the wave of Alexander Isak ($10,800), but that's a hefty price to pay at Manchester City. Then again, City have been allowing goals to everyone.

Jarrod Bowen ($8,800) would be more of an option for cash games if Aaron Cresswell wasn't starting and taking sets. Still, Bowen is in a decent spot at home, while Evan Ferguson ($4,000) would be a popular punt if he drew a debut start.

MIDFIELDERS

Marcus Tavernier (BOU at SOU, $6,300)

If Tavernier returns to the XI, he should again be splitting sets. Formerly an $8,000-$9,000 player prior to injury, it's hard to fade him at this price in this spot. Given the cheap pricing of his teammates, you can almost play whoever you want on this slate.

Phil Foden ($9,600) isn't a priority if Marmoush is taking sets for $3,000 cheaper, though as with any City player, goals are possible. Youri Tielemans ($8,000) is a viable tournament play because he's too expensive.

Mikkel Damsgaard (BRE at WHU, $5,600)

Damsgaard hasn't gotten the same outside praise as Bryan Mbeumo ($5,600), but he's arguably been just as important for the Bees this season. Mathias Jensen ($4,700) is always a threat to set pieces if he starts, but Damsgaard has been going nearly 90 minutes in every match and often gets into attacking positions. He's not a lock, yet at under $6,000, he's a worthy play in a decent matchup.

The other option in this range is Julio Enciso ($5,700), who shoots any time he touches the ball. Of course, his lone Ipswich start came against Southampton and a trip to Villa is unlikely to result in those same shot opportunities. I prefer Damsgaard mainly because I don't think Jensen will start and because he has a better matchup.

There was some worry Fernandes would lose minutes with Albert Gronbaek in the squad, but that wasn't the case last match. Fernandes has been Southampton's best player this season, so minutes shouldn't really be a concern. While this isn't a good matchup, the Saints are at home and Fernandes produces in a variety of areas, including from sets.

There's a chance Lucas Paqueta ($4,700) plays as a false nine for West Ham, which immediately makes him an option. Minutes are a concern for some of the Hammers with Ferguson there, but Paqueta is a player who often disappoints but always seems to have massive upside if things go his way, while teammate Mohammed Kudus ($5,600) is probably the king of that statement.

DEFENDERS

Milos Kerkez (BOU at SOU, $4,600)

Continuing the Bournemouth theme, Kerkez is too cheap. I don't think Lucas Digne ($6,000) or Antonee Robinson ($5,400) are worth it, but you can play both of them if you have the cash. I'm fine with saving a few bucks and getting Kerkez's upside in a great spot. His floor is always a little hit or miss, but I'm willing to take a chance against Southampton.

There aren't other defenders who really stand out, so I'll mention wing-back Walker-Peters. He's at home, playing on the wing and produces an attacking stat or two against most competition. That's enough for his price. If Ryan Manning ($4,200) starts on the wing again, he deserves a look, though minutes and set pieces aren't guaranteed. If Welington ($2,900) starts on the wing again, he's probably a better version of Walker-Peters, but due to Southampton's back-line injuries, Welington started as a center-back in their recent FA Cup match.

In a home loss against Burnley, these were their heatmaps at Sofascore.

GOALKEEPER

Kepa Arrizabalaga (BOU at SOU, $5,700)

I once vowed to never play an expensive goalkeeper again. I've broken that vow numerous times and it always bites me. Here we go again. I think Kepa is in the best spot for a clean sheet and a few saves. Southampton were just held scoreless by Burnley and Bournemouth are technically in a bounce-back spot.

Villa aren't a high-volume shooting team, so Ipswich's keeper is out for me. I think Aaron Ramsdale ($3,800) is in play to allow more than three goals. Martin Dubravka ($4,200) or Nick Pope ($4,100) is probably my favorite, but City haven't been ripping a ton of quality shots lately. It feels like two goals allowed and one save is in range for Newcastle.

Matz Sels ($4,400) is probably most reasonable of the cheap goalkeepers. He's making a lot of saves in most matchups, and Fulham have struggled to convert opportunities at home throughout the season.

Alphonse Areola ($4,800) will make saves, but he'll make mistakes and could easily allow multiple goals to Brentford.