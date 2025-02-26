DraftKings DFS EPL Picks & Projections for Wednesday, February 26

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.
Wednesday's four-gamer is a little different and maybe more difficult compared to most slates. Manchester United are the biggest favorite despite looking like a bottom-five team the last month and beyond. Manchester City have the highest-implied goal total despite their struggles this season.
Yet, Arsenal's odds and implied total have shot down after a few wretched performances without the majority of their attacking unit. Instead of the usual picks article, I'm supplying projections for every predicted starter on the slate, which you upload straight into the new RotoWire Soccer Optimizer.
Plus, I'll be doing a live lineup release show just before 1:15 p.m. ET when the lineups come out. On Tuesday, there was an edge in fading Yankuba Minteh and somewhat Sasa Lukic because of lineup decisions. Adjusting on the fly following confirmed lineups is often one of the best ways to gain an edge.
MATCHES (ET)
- 2:30 pm: Brentford vs. Everton
- 2:30 pm: Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town
- 2:30 pm: Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal
- 2:30 pm: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
|Player ID
|Name
|Position
|Points
|21944
|Omar Marmoush
|F/UTIL
|17.3
|4533
|Phil Foden
|F/UTIL
|16.8
|43
|Bryan Mbeumo
|M/UTIL
|16.37
|44299
|Savinho
|F/UTIL
|15.27
|4434
|Bruno Fernandes
|M/UTIL
|14.83
|65
|Leandro Trossard
|M/UTIL
|14.4
|4510
|Martin Odegaard
|M/UTIL
|14.34
|13193
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|F/UTIL
|13.66
|52530
|Ethan Nwaneri
|D/UTIL
|13.33
|13248
|Beto
|F/UTIL
|12.99
|4541
|Anthony Elanga
|M/UTIL
|12.95
|5092
|Dejan Kulusevski
|M/UTIL
|4397
|Son Heung-Min
|M/UTIL
|12.18
|45270
|Joshua Zirkzee
|M/UTIL
|12.14
|23471
|Kevin Schade
|M/UTIL
|12
|149
|Yoane Wissa
|M/UTIL
|11.88
|44316
|Rasmus Hojlund
|GK
|11.83
|39966
|Alejandro Garnacho
|M/UTIL
|11.49
|79173
|Patrick Dorgu
|M/UTIL
|11.34
|12612
|Mathys Tel
|F/UTIL
|10.75
|27798
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|M/UTIL
|10.74
|26
|Declan Rice
|GK
|10.74
|5388
|Chris Wood
|M/UTIL
|10.63
|80
|James Maddison
|F/UTIL
|10.55
|4594
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|GK
|10.48
|10578
|Jack Harrison
|F/UTIL
|10.31
|30346
|Omari Hutchinson
|M/UTIL
|10.24
|4573
|Diogo Dalot
|F/UTIL
|10.11
|9527
|Pedro Porro
|M/UTIL
|10.01
|13044
|Mikel Merino
|F/UTIL
|10
|4443
|Ilkay Gundogan
|M/UTIL
|7.73
|220
|Elliot Anderson
|M/UTIL
|9.56
|24656
|Jesper Lindstrom
|F/UTIL
|9.47
|32298
|Liam Delap
|D/UTIL
|9.44
|33887
|James Garner
|M/UTIL
|9.38
|128
|Jaden Philogene
|M/UTIL
|9.3
|4468
|Bernardo Silva
|D/UTIL
|9.15
|33905
|Leif Davis
|F/UTIL
|8.85
|9344
|Josko Gvardiol
|F/UTIL
|8.8
|4520
|Thomas Partey
|F/UTIL
|8.26
|4924
|Nico Gonzalez
|F/UTIL
|8.2
|9508
|Andre Onana
|M/UTIL
|8.11
|13224
|Riccardo Calafiori
|M/UTIL
|8.1
|9550
|Jurrien Timber
|D/UTIL
|8.03
|45857
|Rico Lewis
|D/UTIL
|7.78
|44630
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|F/UTIL
|7.76
|9479
|Neco Williams
|M/UTIL
|7.71
|27876
|Nathan Broadhead
|D/UTIL
|7.68
|4955
|Vitaliy Mykolenko
|D/UTIL
|7.39
|9379
|Idrissa Gueye
|GK
|7.36
|18
|Abdoulaye Doucoure
|M/UTIL
|7.35
|9534
|Manuel Ugarte
|D/UTIL
|7.35
|23406
|Mark Flekken
|M/UTIL
|7.27
|33896
|Djed Spence
|D/UTIL
|7.26
|#N/A
|Yehor Yarmolyuk
|D/UTIL
|7.14
|13243
|Ola Aina
|GK
|7.09
|35861
|Jack Taylor
|M/UTIL
|7.02
|51
|Vitaly Janelt
|D/UTIL
|7.02
|4523
|Gabriel
|D/UTIL
|6.81
|9518
|Noussair Mazraoui
|GK
|6.8
|90428
|Lucas Bergvall
|D/UTIL
|6.65
|57
|Kristoffer Ajer
|GK
|6.24
|4473
|Harry Maguire
|D/UTIL
|6.17
|22436
|Guglielmo Vicario
|F/UTIL
|6.15
|5103
|Matthijs De Ligt
|D/UTIL
|6.1
|62170
|Danilo
|GK
|6.04
|36
|Ethan Pinnock
|D/UTIL
|5.95
|5096
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|M/UTIL
|5.87
|29518
|Jake O'Brien
|D/UTIL
|5.72
|5412
|Nathan Collins
|F/UTIL
|5.71
|12802
|Matz Sels
|D/UTIL
|5.69
|86065
|Sam Morsy
|D/UTIL
|5.61
|12810
|William Saliba
|M/UTIL
|5.43
|173
|Axel Tuanzebe
|M/UTIL
|5.41
|27344
|Alex Palmer
|D/UTIL
|5.41
|12
|David Raya
|D/UTIL
|4.92
|5389
|James Tarkowski
|D/UTIL
|4.79
|4455
|Ruben Dias
|D/UTIL
|4.57
|79163
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|D/UTIL
|4.36
|201
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|D/UTIL
|4.33
|12841
|Kevin Danso
|D/UTIL
|4.29
|81906
|Murillo
|D/UTIL
|4.29
|86
|Jordan Pickford
|D/UTIL
|4.26
|23946
|Nikola Milenkovic
|M/UTIL
|4.22
|52647
|Jacob Greaves
|D/UTIL
|4.11
|27301
|Dara O'Shea
|D/UTIL
|3.94
|10537
|Ederson
|D/UTIL
|3.3