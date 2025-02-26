Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks & Projections for Wednesday, February 26

DraftKings DFS EPL Picks & Projections for Wednesday, February 26

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on February 26, 2025

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Wednesday's four-gamer is a little different and maybe more difficult compared to most slates. Manchester United are the biggest favorite despite looking like a bottom-five team the last month and beyond. Manchester City have the highest-implied goal total despite their struggles this season.

Yet, Arsenal's odds and implied total have shot down after a few wretched performances without the majority of their attacking unit. Instead of the usual picks article, I'm supplying projections for every predicted starter on the slate, which you upload straight into the new RotoWire Soccer Optimizer.

Plus, I'll be doing a live lineup release show just before 1:15 p.m. ET when the lineups come out. On Tuesday, there was an edge in fading Yankuba Minteh and somewhat Sasa Lukic because of lineup decisions. Adjusting on the fly following confirmed lineups is often one of the best ways to gain an edge.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

Player IDNamePositionPoints
21944Omar MarmoushF/UTIL17.3
4533Phil FodenF/UTIL16.8
43Bryan MbeumoM/UTIL16.37
44299SavinhoF/UTIL15.27
4434Bruno FernandesM/UTIL14.83
65Leandro TrossardM/UTIL14.4
4510Martin OdegaardM/UTIL14.34
13193Mikkel DamsgaardF/UTIL13.66
52530Ethan NwaneriD/UTIL13.33
13248BetoF/UTIL12.99
4541Anthony ElangaM/UTIL12.95
5092Dejan KulusevskiM/UTIL

Wednesday's four-gamer is a little different and maybe more difficult compared to most slates. Manchester United are the biggest favorite despite looking like a bottom-five team the last month and beyond. Manchester City have the highest-implied goal total despite their struggles this season.

Yet, Arsenal's odds and implied total have shot down after a few wretched performances without the majority of their attacking unit. Instead of the usual picks article, I'm supplying projections for every predicted starter on the slate, which you upload straight into the new RotoWire Soccer Optimizer.

Plus, I'll be doing a live lineup release show just before 1:15 p.m. ET when the lineups come out. On Tuesday, there was an edge in fading Yankuba Minteh and somewhat Sasa Lukic because of lineup decisions. Adjusting on the fly following confirmed lineups is often one of the best ways to gain an edge.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

Player IDNamePositionPoints
21944Omar MarmoushF/UTIL17.3
4533Phil FodenF/UTIL16.8
43Bryan MbeumoM/UTIL16.37
44299SavinhoF/UTIL15.27
4434Bruno FernandesM/UTIL14.83
65Leandro TrossardM/UTIL14.4
4510Martin OdegaardM/UTIL14.34
13193Mikkel DamsgaardF/UTIL13.66
52530Ethan NwaneriD/UTIL13.33
13248BetoF/UTIL12.99
4541Anthony ElangaM/UTIL12.95
5092Dejan KulusevskiM/UTIL12.75
4397Son Heung-MinM/UTIL12.18
45270Joshua ZirkzeeM/UTIL12.14
23471Kevin SchadeM/UTIL12
149Yoane WissaM/UTIL11.88
44316Rasmus HojlundGK11.83
39966Alejandro GarnachoM/UTIL11.49
79173Patrick DorguM/UTIL11.34
12612Mathys TelF/UTIL10.75
27798Morgan Gibbs-WhiteM/UTIL10.74
26Declan RiceGK10.74
5388Chris WoodM/UTIL10.63
80James MaddisonF/UTIL10.55
4594Callum Hudson-OdoiGK10.48
10578Jack HarrisonF/UTIL10.31
30346Omari HutchinsonM/UTIL10.24
4573Diogo DalotF/UTIL10.11
9527Pedro PorroM/UTIL10.01
13044Mikel MerinoF/UTIL10
4443Ilkay GundoganM/UTIL7.73
220Elliot AndersonM/UTIL9.56
24656Jesper LindstromF/UTIL9.47
32298Liam DelapD/UTIL9.44
33887James GarnerM/UTIL9.38
128Jaden PhilogeneM/UTIL9.3
4468Bernardo SilvaD/UTIL9.15
33905Leif DavisF/UTIL8.85
9344Josko GvardiolF/UTIL8.8
4520Thomas ParteyF/UTIL8.26
4924Nico GonzalezF/UTIL8.2
9508Andre OnanaM/UTIL8.11
13224Riccardo CalafioriM/UTIL8.1
9550Jurrien TimberD/UTIL8.03
45857Rico LewisD/UTIL7.78
44630Keane Lewis-PotterF/UTIL7.76
9479Neco WilliamsM/UTIL7.71
27876Nathan BroadheadD/UTIL7.68
4955Vitaliy MykolenkoD/UTIL7.39
9379Idrissa GueyeGK7.36
18Abdoulaye DoucoureM/UTIL7.35
9534Manuel UgarteD/UTIL7.35
23406Mark FlekkenM/UTIL7.27
33896Djed SpenceD/UTIL7.26
#N/AYehor YarmolyukD/UTIL7.14
13243Ola AinaGK7.09
35861Jack TaylorM/UTIL7.02
51Vitaly JaneltD/UTIL7.02
4523GabrielD/UTIL6.81
9518Noussair MazraouiGK6.8
90428Lucas BergvallD/UTIL6.65
57Kristoffer AjerGK6.24
4473Harry MaguireD/UTIL6.17
22436Guglielmo VicarioF/UTIL6.15
5103Matthijs De LigtD/UTIL6.1
62170DaniloGK6.04
36Ethan PinnockD/UTIL5.95
5096Rodrigo BentancurM/UTIL5.87
29518Jake O'BrienD/UTIL5.72
5412Nathan CollinsF/UTIL5.71
12802Matz SelsD/UTIL5.69
86065Sam MorsyD/UTIL5.61
12810William SalibaM/UTIL5.43
173Axel TuanzebeM/UTIL5.41
27344Alex PalmerD/UTIL5.41
12David RayaD/UTIL4.92
5389James TarkowskiD/UTIL4.79
4455Ruben DiasD/UTIL4.57
79163Abdukodir KhusanovD/UTIL4.36
201Jarrad BranthwaiteD/UTIL4.33
12841Kevin DansoD/UTIL4.29
81906MurilloD/UTIL4.29
86Jordan PickfordD/UTIL4.26
23946Nikola MilenkovicM/UTIL4.22
52647Jacob GreavesD/UTIL4.11
27301Dara O'SheaD/UTIL3.94
10537EdersonD/UTIL3.3

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Preview: Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal Predictions, Odds, Lineups
Premier League Preview: Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal Predictions, Odds, Lineups
DraftKings DFS EPL Rankings & Projections for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Feb. 25, 26, 27
DraftKings DFS EPL Rankings & Projections for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Feb. 25, 26, 27
FPL Gameweek 27 Differentials: Mikkel Damsgaard the Brentford Engine
FPL Gameweek 27 Differentials: Mikkel Damsgaard the Brentford Engine
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 27
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 27