DraftKings DFS EPL Picks & Projections for Wednesday, February 26

Wednesday's four-gamer is a little different and maybe more difficult compared to most slates. Manchester United are the biggest favorite despite looking like a bottom-five team the last month and beyond. Manchester City have the highest-implied goal total despite their struggles this season.

Yet, Arsenal's odds and implied total have shot down after a few wretched performances without the majority of their attacking unit. Instead of the usual picks article, I'm supplying projections for every predicted starter on the slate, which you upload straight into the new RotoWire Soccer Optimizer.

Plus, I'll be doing a live lineup release show just before 1:15 p.m. ET when the lineups come out. On Tuesday, there was an edge in fading Yankuba Minteh and somewhat Sasa Lukic because of lineup decisions. Adjusting on the fly following confirmed lineups is often one of the best ways to gain an edge.

