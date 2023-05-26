DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Sunday, May 28: KOTP or Bust

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia take on Sunday's final 10-game slate of the Premier League season. Ryan, last year's King of the Pitch winner, gives an inside look at some of his strategies with his eight tickets. They take a quick look at cash games and decide what motivation means for some of the teams. With $100,000 up for grabs in KOTP and $20,000 in the main GPP, they focus a little heavier on tournaments. Are you ready?

