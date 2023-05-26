Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Sunday, May 28: KOTP or Bust

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Adam Zdroik 
May 26, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia take on Sunday's final 10-game slate of the Premier League season. Ryan, last year's King of the Pitch winner, gives an inside look at some of his strategies with his eight tickets. They take a quick look at cash games and decide what motivation means for some of the teams. With $100,000 up for grabs in KOTP and $20,000 in the main GPP, they focus a little heavier on tournaments. Are you ready?

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
