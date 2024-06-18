DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Wednesday, June 19: Hungary for Germany

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia discuss Wednesday's three-game Euro slate at DraftKings. Croatia are in the early match and need to bounce back, while Germany and Switzerland are fresh off good wins. Can Germany score five again? What's the deal with Luka Modric? They look at cash and GPPs.

MATCHES (ET)

