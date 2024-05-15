Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS Pre-Strategies for Premier League May 19 Season Finale

DraftKings DFS Pre-Strategies for Premier League May 19 Season Finale

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on May 15, 2024

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik takes an early look at Sunday's final 10-game slate in the Premier League. He checks out some RotoWire tools that can be used prior to price release at DraftKings and tries to figure out how to win before composing lineups. He dives even deeper and views prior lineups and scores of Premier League finales. Does any of it matter? We'll find out.

Premier League Predicted Lineups

Premier League DFS Trends

FPL Cheat Sheet

48-hour RotoWire Trial

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Match of the Week: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Premier League Match of the Week: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 38
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 38
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, May 11
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, May 11