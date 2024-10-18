Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Oct. 19: Leif Davis Is Your Hero

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Published on October 18, 2024

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia preview Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Fresh off the international break, Man United are the biggest favorite of the five matches, which means anything can happen in DFS. Can you trust the Red Devils? Can you trust anyone Saturday? They breakdown cash and GPP strategy.

Jack Burkart's DraftKings DFS Article

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
