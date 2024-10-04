Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Oct. 5: Favorites Or Bust

DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Oct. 5: Favorites Or Bust

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on October 4, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Adam Zdroik take on Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Arsenal are home against maybe the worst team in the league, but Manchester City are home against Fulham. Brentford are also in a nice spot, while Leicester City and Bournemouth face off. Even West Ham and Ipswich Town could produce goals. They discuss cash games and GPPs.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 7
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 7
Upsets To Bet In Europe Oct. 5-6: Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 Underdogs
Upsets To Bet In Europe Oct. 5-6: Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 Underdogs
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 2
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 2
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 2
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 2
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7