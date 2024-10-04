DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Oct. 5: Favorites Or Bust

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Adam Zdroik take on Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Arsenal are home against maybe the worst team in the league, but Manchester City are home against Fulham. Brentford are also in a nice spot, while Leicester City and Bournemouth face off. Even West Ham and Ipswich Town could produce goals. They discuss cash games and GPPs.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.