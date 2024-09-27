Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Sept. 28: Gunner Up

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on September 27, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Adam Zdroik preview Saturday's six-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Arsenal are the biggest favorite by a wide margin in a home match against Leicester City. Is it as simple as playing Bukayo Saka and the Gunners or should you look elsewhere in cash games? Chelsea are riding a high and also at home. They analyze cash games and possible GPP builds.

Jack Burkart's DraftKings DFS Article

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
