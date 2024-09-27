DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Sept. 28: Gunner Up

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Adam Zdroik preview Saturday's six-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Arsenal are the biggest favorite by a wide margin in a home match against Leicester City. Is it as simple as playing Bukayo Saka and the Gunners or should you look elsewhere in cash games? Chelsea are riding a high and also at home. They analyze cash games and possible GPP builds.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

