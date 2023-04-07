Soccer Betting
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 30

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
April 7, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen place their bets for Gameweek 30 in the Premier League. Arsenal could put a stamp on the top spot if they get three points from Liverpool, who are reeling in the midst of a difficult trio of matches. Manchester City lost to Southampton in their last meeting and can't afford to drop points Saturday, while Leeds United and Crystal Palace are fighting above the relegation zone. They give their best bets and hope to get another hit with the Team Parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 61-46-2 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

