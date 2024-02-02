FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Feb. 3

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Pascal Gross, BHA vs. CRY ($22): If you throw away recency bias, Gross is probably a better play than Michael Olise ($23) on this slate. Maybe the pitchforks will be out two hours after this game starts, but there are a couple things going in Gross' favor. This is a bounce-back spot at home for Brighton, following an embarassing 4-0 loss. He's almost a lock for 20 fantasy points and has often smashed at home against bottom-10 sides this season. Even without a goal or assist, he could hit a floor of 30 points if Brighton really go for it.

Olise is recently back from injury and had to be subbed off early midweek, while it sounds like Eberechi Eze is a real doubt to play. Without Eze, Olise doesn't have his partner and Crystal Palace sort of turn into a one-man team when that happens. Is Olise worth it at Brighton without Eze in the starting XI? Maybe he will be, but I think Gross may have the better floor at FanDuel.

Miguel Almiron , NEW vs. LUT ($16): Anthony Gordon ($21) is set to start as the central striker for Newcastle because of injury, but he's a tad pricey for someone who is mostly goal reliant. Almiron is a little more active defensively on the wing and that's also why I prefer him to Jacob Murphy ($15). While I was on Luton Town midweek, this is a let-down spot after a massive win and they've been much worse away from home this season. Newcastle have found a bit of form out of nothing and figure to score a couple goals. If you can find one from Almiron or Murphy at these prices, it's a pretty easy click.

Ollie Watkins, AVL at SHU ($20): Watkins probably has the best multi-goal upside on this slate, assuming neither Joao Pedro nor Alexander Isak start. As a No. 9 against Sheffield United, you at least have to consider Watkins if you can afford him. He's an upside-or-bust play, but this Blades back line has been all over in terms of consistency and they've given up 10 goals in their last three matches in all competitions. If you want a little more safety, John McGinn ($18) and penalty taker Douglas Luiz ($20) fit the bill.

Tom Cairney , FUL at BRN ($13): Cairney probably has more upside than anyone in this range unless Jacob Ramsey ($14) starts for Villa. Cairney has started each of the last eight league matches, often going more than 80 minutes. His floor is consistently in the 10-point range with upside from possible set pieces and that he'll usually be in range for a shot or two no matter the opponent.

I think this game could have plenty of opportunities, as it's a great spot for Burnley to get a point or three, which are needed for them at the bottom of the table. If you have money, I'd probably turn to Willian ($16), who will get some sets and always unleashes shots from outside the box. Fulham have been pretty bad at scoring and may even start Armando Broja in the No. 9, though he's not in the player pool for this slate.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier , NEW vs. LUT ($16): If you're not playing Trippier at home against Luton Town, exit your FanDuel tab and withdraw your money. Okay, half kidding, but Trippier has the best floor on the slate and his upside from set pieces as a defender is undeniable. Sure, Pervis Estupinan ($14) will bang in a goal at times or Antonee Robinson ($14) will get a bunch of tackles, but they don't have guaranteed floors with more assist upside than any other defender.

Amari'i Bell , LUT at NEW ($11): To afford Trippier and some of these other players, you need to spend down. This seems like a great spot for Luton Town defenders to rack up stats, which means Bell, who is cheaper than teammates Gabriel Osho ($11) and Reece Burke ($11). Jan Paul van Hecke ($11) has been fairly consistent for Brighton and figures to either make a ton of clearances or tackle Olise a bunch.

GOALKEEPER

James Trafford, BRN vs. FUL ($10): Fulham have had trouble scoring all season and their high-end transfer is Broja, who has never been a great Premier League scorer in his young career. I don't envision Trafford allowing more than two goals while making three or four saves, which is enough to return some value. If you're spending on Trippier, you don't really have the money for Martin Dubravka ($14) and even then, I don't think any of the expensive goalkeepers are worth it.

