Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 31

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Palmer has started six-straight matches since joining Ipswich Town in February and had his best performance in the midweek with 14 points in the win over Bournemouth. While not easy to trust, home against Wolverhampton without Matheus Cunha could lead to a clean sheet if all goes well.

DEFENDERS

Spence has made this article a few times this season and remains in the threshold ahead of one of the best matchups, home against Southampton on Sunday. The full-back hasn't been a total dud in attack, but he isn't offering a ton going forward, so don't expect massive output. Still, his defensive stats have been reliable and Spurs will have one of the best clean sheet chances in the league in Gameweek 31.

Townsend could be set for another start at left-back if Leif Davis misses out, having produced double-digit points the only two times he's started. He provided an assist in the win over Bournemouth and has flashed attacking upside despite playing for one of the worst teams in the league, partly due to a role on set pieces, similar to Dais.

MIDFIELDERS

O'Reilly is worth a look if he gets another start after scoring eight points last game against Leicester City. It'd be better if he was defender eligible after starting at left-back, but O'Reilly could be worth a stream for managers who are in need of an option in midfield. The Manchester derby isn't a matchup to fear for City fans and O'Reilly could produce if given the runway.

Brooks should return to the starting XI this weekend against West Ham and if that's the case, he should be on set pieces against a defensive team. He hasn't had a goal involvement since January, but he plays in an advanced role and is capable of putting up attacking statistics due to sets.

FORWARDS

Fullkrug returned from a lengthy injury absence in midweek getting 45 minutes, coming on for Evan Ferguson at the break. He could start this weekend and is one of the few readily available No. 9s available on the wire. Fullkrug hasn't had a great season due to numerous injuries but any starting striker should be rostered as forward remains the thinnest position in fantasy.

Awoniyi is also readily available and could be set for a second-straight league start pending the status of Chris Wood, who has missed Forest's last two matches. Awoniyi hasn't had a league goal since February, but if he starts, he must be rostered as a starting striker on a team in form. The matchup against Aston Villa isn't the easiest one but opportunity beckons.