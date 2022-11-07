Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 16

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Following each Premier League Gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Vicente Guaita (23-percent rostered): Guaita returns to the recommendations as Crystal Palace's last match before the World Cup is a solid one against a Nottingham Forest team that has scored just 10 goals. Guaita hasn't been awful this year, allowing four more goals than he has league starts, while keeping three clean sheets and is a viable streamer in matchups like this.

Mark Travers (four percent): It's not a great week for goalkeeper streamers, hence why Travers is in this spot coming off of a -6.75 performance against Leeds. He and Bournemouth get Everton at the weekend and while they're not a bad side, they have scored the third fewest goals in the Premier League. Travers is definitely a risky choice for the weekend, but he's available in almost every league if you have someone like David Raya on your roster going against Manchester City.

DEFENDERS

Serge Aurier (14 percent): Aurier is a solid shout for the weekend, as he seems to have locked down the right-back spot for Forest, starting five straight matches after recovering from a muscle injury. Aurier has some upside in the rare instances when Forest are not huge underdogs as he crosses and creates chances, while also drawing fouls as a decent carrier of the ball. A home matchup against Crystal Palace is one of the rare times Forest defender's will be usable.

Ryan Sessegnon (49 percent): Sessegnon has started three-straight league matches and four of Tottenham's last five. As always, you want upside with full-backs and more specifically wing-backs which is where Sessegnon lines up. Sessegnon has competition in the starting XI, but when he starts he needs to be rostered as he's scored twice, while taking 16 shots, crossing 26 times and creating five chances in his 12 appearances.

MIDFIELDERS

Marcus Tavernier (27 percent): Tavernier was here last week and rewarded players with a goal and two assists in a 34.5-point performance against Leeds. Not every waiver add will be this perfect, but Tavernier is another strong play this week after only rising five percent in rostership. He showed his ceiling this past weekend, but his 20 shots, 76 crosses, and 13 chances created are what make his floor safe in most matchups where Bournemouth aren't monumental underdogs.

Kaoru Mitoma (34 percent): Mitoma has started back-to-back matches, scoring once and providing an assist while scoring over 13 and 19.5 fantasy points. Mitoma seems to have the type of game that provides Fantrax players with a nice floor, crossing eight times and creating 10 chances in just 309 minutes. If he can remain a starter in a Brighton side that is dangerous in attack he should be picked up with confidence, especially for the weekend match against Aston Villa.

FORWARDS

Patson Daka (50 percent): Daka is just at the cutoff after going up two percent following last week's article. The forward didn't score at the weekend, but he posted a respectable 8.5 points on the back of four shots in 69 minutes played. Daka looks to be the preferred option to Jamie Vardy at the moment for Leicester and should be picked up where he remains available.

Jordan Ayew (27 percent): Ayew started in place of the injured Odsonne Edouard during Sunday's 2-1 win over West Ham, putting up seven points while playing the entirety of the match. If Edouard is out again, Ayew makes for a strong streaming pick at forward in a premium matchup against a Nottingham Forest side who have allowed 30 goals. Ayew could face competition from Jean-Philippe Mateta (4 percent), but Mateta hasn't made a start in the league in over two months.