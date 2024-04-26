Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 35

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

If looking for more Premier League bets, check out Kits & Wagers where I've been on a successful run of winners.

Want more Premier League bets? Go to Kits & Wagers, a weekly betting show, where Adam and Chris examine three matchups in depth and give out a winning Team Parlay.

Record: 41-60-2. Down $1,382 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Liverpool at West Ham United

SGP: Both teams to score + over 2.5 goals + Liverpool double chance + Mac Allister 1+ shot +120

Premier League single-game parlays can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Is this it for Liverpool? I don't think so. They've had a ton of success against these David Moyes teams and I don't think this is the spot where they lose again. While I'm not overly confident in the Reds to win, I'm fine with throwing their double chance in with a couple bets on goals.

West Ham are home and should have a bounce-back mindset after their loss at Crystal Palace. This feels like a 2-1 type of result for Liverpool and if something close to that happens, that's good enough for the single-game parlay.

Since this bet lost value from Thursday to Friday, I added Alexis Mac Allister to have at least a shot to gain some cash.

EPL Best Bets for Luton Town at Wolverhampton

SGP: Over 10.5 corners and over 1.5 goals between Wolves and Luton +125

Premier League SGPs are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

This is a weird match and one I probably wouldn't bet if I wasn't desperate for some wins. Wolves are closing the season terribly due to an array of injuries, while Luton Town looked like a team headed for relegation in their defeat to Brentford.

While I think Wolves could play a little safer than usual, I'm not sure that's worth it, as Gary O'Neil just wants to get to the end of the season. They struggled for large chunks midweek against Bournemouth and while Luton aren't on that level, I think it could be similarly up and down with both teams accruing corners.

That being the case, I want a little more juice for an over corners bet, so it's another SGP with goals included.

EPL Best Bets for Brighton & Hove Albion at Bournemouth

Under 2.5 goals between Bournemouth and Brighton +165

I know this looks like a dumb bet in the middle of the highest-scoring Premier League season ever, but I think that also means the odds are inflated. This isn't the same Brighton as earlier in the season or even last season. They're struggling to convert chances and score goals, similar to the Graham Potter days.

Still, Roberto De Zerbi's style has frustrated Bournemouth in three prior meetings, resulting in nine Brighton points. I think Brighton will have more possession and better chances and it'll come down to converting, yet again.

Bournemouth are coming off a nice midweek win at Wolves, but I still think they've been a bit lucky on their recent run of form. Can they win a match and score multiple goals against a team that'll likely have more possession? I don't think so.

Instead of only taking SGPs in this article, I'll ride under 2.5 goals at +165, though under 3.5 goals with Brighton double chance is another option at +160.

North Carolina sports betting launched in March with a wide variety of great online sportsbooks. Some of our favorite North Carolina sportsbook promos include the Caesars North Carolina promo code and the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code.

If you're looking for some boosts and can't decide which one, check out RotoWire's sportsbook promo codes.

EPL Betting Picks Matchday 35

SGP: Both teams to score + over 2.5 goals + Liverpool double chance + Mac Alister 1+ shot +120

SGP: Over 10.5 corners and over 1.5 goals between Wolves and Luton +125

Under 2.5 goals between Bournemouth and Brighton +165

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2022: 79-58-2. Up $2,281 on $100 bets.

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.