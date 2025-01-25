Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Crystal Palace vs. Brentford

This article is part of our Football Picks series.

Crystal Palace looks for their third straight win when they host Brenford at Selhurst Park

The Eagles are flying high under Oliver Glasner making a big time move up the table into 12th place with an uptick in form. They lost to Brentford on opening day of the Premier League season, so they will be out for revenge on Sunday.

Brentford is coming off a late loss to Liverpool where the Bees almost held on to secure a point against the league leaders. The Bees have been really good against teams around them in the table, but their form away from home is less than desirable.

Premier League Best Bets for Crystal Palace vs. Brentford

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

The main man in front of goal for Crystal Palace right now is Jean-Philippe Mateta.

He has scored four goals in his last three appearances and it's the way he's scoring that's so important. Crystal Palace like to build out from the back and drop their number 10s deep in the build up, which leaves space in behind when the defenders follow those 10s. Mateta has been making runs into that vacated space and finishing off his chances.

Brentford like to utilize a high press against non-elite teams, so this is another situation where Mateta will be able to thrive.

At +175, I like the value on him to find the back of the net.

Betting on Anytime Assist

One of the key aspects of Oliver Glasner's system is getting his full-backs high up the pitch when Palace are in possession.

Brentford's weakest point in their defense is their full-backs, especially on the left side of the pitch. The guy more often than not sending in crosses for Crystal Palace is Daniel Munoz.

The Colombian already has completed eight crosses into the penalty area and is fifth on the team in passes into the penalty area and completed crosses. Because of the vacated space created by Ismaila Sarr or Eberechi Eze dropping deep in build up, the full-backs often are tasked with covering that space, which allows the fullbacks to have wide open crosses into the box.

At +500, I like the value on him to have an assist in this match.

Betting on Team Total Goals

Brentford have adopted a progressive style this season, building out slowly from the back. The issue is they are turning the ball over at a concerning rate.

Crystal Palace has been pressing higher with regularity out of a 4-4-2 that quickly switches to a man-to-man press. They are top 10 in the Premier League in turning opponents over in dangerous areas, which provides a good path for them to create some high turnovers and easy transition opportunities.

They also are very good at playing off the back line and sending crosses, which are two things Brentford's defense struggles with.

So, I like the value on Crystal Palace Over 1.5 goals at -120.

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford Betting Picks

Jean-Philippe Mateta Anytime Goalscorer (+175)

Daniel Munoz Anytime Assist (+500)

Crystal Palace Over 1.5 goals (-120)