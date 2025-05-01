Premier League Predictions: Odds & Bets for Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Manchester City look to boost their chances of playing in the Champions League next season when they host Wolverhampton on Friday.

Manchester City have been red hot, winning six of their last seven matches in all competitions. Pep Guardiola has transformed his side for the better with Erling Haaland on the sidelines and has them well positioned to get back to the Champions League. They beat Wolves in stoppage time earlier in the season, so they will be looking for something a little more comfortable Thursday.

Similarly, Vitor Pereira has transformed Wolves who are the most in-form team in the Premier League. For a team that spent most of the season in the relegation battle, winning six straight matches is almost unprecedented. They're entering this match with loads of confidence and it will be no easy task for Manchester City.

Premier League Best Bets for Manchester City vs. Wolves

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Jorgen Strand Larsen has been on fire in front of net and will have chances to convert more in this match.

While Matheus Cunha grabs the headlines, Strand Larsen has been Wolves' most consistent goal-scoring threat. He's also perfect for the way Pereira wants to play.

Wolves love to play direct balls out wide to their full-backs and wingers to have them win one-on-one duels. Strand Larsen is often the target in the box when those guys send in crosses.

Strand Larsen has scored six goals in his last six appearances and scored the last time these two teams met.

Manchester City are allowing the highest cross-completion percentage into the penalty area, so this is a great opportunity for Strand Larsen to find the back of the net at great +225 odds.

Betting on Corners

Manchester City have reverted to a much more conservative approach in possession. Maintaining a solid rest defense, overloading the middle and isolating their full-backs out wide have allowed them to control a lot of matches during this winning run.

Manchester City lead the Premier League in both field tilt and average amount of possession, so they are going to spend a lot of time in their attacking final third.

Wolves likes to sit back and play a 5-4-1, which will allow them to deny any space through the middle.

That also means that Manchester City are likely to have a lot of corners in this match. They had 18 corners to one for Wolves in the prior meeting, though some of that was because Wolves got an early lead.

I like the value on Manchester City's corner spread of -4 at +120.

Betting on Total Goals

Going along the lines of Manchester City having a lot of possession and tilting the field, they are more than likely going to take a lot of shots in this match.

Even though they've been on a nice winning run, that doesn't mean they're automatically going to create high quality chances. In fact, against Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, they only created 2.6 total expected goals.

On the other end, Manchester City's defensive performances have improved because they have been much more conservative in possession and also much better in transition defense.

I think the total is a little high, and I like the value on under 3 goals at +100.

Manchester City vs. Wolves Betting Picks & Predictions

Jorgen Strand Larsen Anytime Goalscorer (+333)

Manchester City -4 Corners (+120)

Under 3 goals (+100)

