Premier League Preview: Arsenal vs. Chelsea Predictions, Odds, & Lineups

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our Game Previews series.

Arsenal and Chelsea clash Sunday at Emirates Stadium for their 211th all-time encounter.

Prior to Gameweek 29, Arsenal sit second in the Premier League on 55 points, 15 points behind league-leaders Liverpool. In their quest to return to European competition, Chelsea are in fourth place on 49 points and hold a three-point edge over fourth-place Manchester City and fifth-place Newcastle.

HEAD TO HEAD

Arsenal and Chelsea have met on 210 occasions, dating back to 1904 when Arsenal, then known as Woolwich Arsenal, fell to Chelsea 2-1 in a League Division One matchup.

Back in Gameweek 11, second half goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Pedro Neto saw the sides play to a 1-1 stalemate at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal lead the all-time series, winning 84 times and drawing on 60 occasions.

ODDS

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: ARS -120 Draw +270, CHE +340 (PROMO CODE)

FanDuel: ARS -125 Draw +270, CHE +340 (PROMO CODE)

BetMGM: ARS -125 Draw +270, CHE +333 (BONUS CODE)

Bet365: ARS -125 Draw +260, CHE +350 (BONUS CODE)

RECENT FORM

Arsenal (DDWDL) have won just one match across their last five fixtures that included dropping points versus bottom-half-of-the-table West Ham United and Manchester United.

Chelsea (WWWWL) have won four straight since a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at the end of February, albeit against inferior opponents Southampton, Leicester City and FC Copenhagen.

FORMATIONS

Mikel Arteta continues to deploy a 4-3-3 formation with tweaks made depending on player availability. When in possession in the opponent's final third, look for the Gunners to push bodies forward and create a 3-2-5 where a full-back joins the midfield and a midfielder will push forward in support of the attack. When out of possession, they protect their goal by receding into a conventional 4-2-3-1 look.

Chelsea have developed a concrete identity under Enzo Maresca. The Blues set up in a dynamic shape that appears as a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 out of possession and invert full-backs into the midfield to create a 3-2-5 attacking shape in possession. Maresca's tactics appear to be heavily influenced from his time coaching at Manchester CIty as an acolyte to Pep Guardiola.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Arsenal

The Gunners enter the fixture looking for creative solutions to jumpstart a depleted attacking unit.

The solidity of Arsenal's defensive unit falls upon the broad shoulders of the partnership of Gabriel and William Saliba in central defense. Expect the duo to be the lynchpin for Arsenal as they endeavor to contain the Chelsea attack. Jurrien Timber is likely to be included on the right side of the backline.

Flanking the central defenders on the left, anticipate the manager opting for Riccardo Calafiori who started in Arsenal's last Premier League tilt, a 1-1 draw to Manchester United, ahead of Myles Lewis-Skelly who played the full 90 minutes in Arsenal's midweek Champions League clash.

The triumvirate of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey continue to rule the roost in the midfield for the Gunners. The pairing allows Arteta flexibility within his formation as Rice is able to play a holding or more advanced role, while Partey has, at times, deputized at right full-back.

With Rice and Partey each possessing the qualities to effectively navigate a role deeper in the formation, Arsenal will look to their, arguably, most talented player in Odegaard to push further up the pitch and create chances as Arsenal look to overcome the attrition in their attacking ranks.

Arsenal's attack is short on options with each of the following squad members ruled out: Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Kai Havertz (hamstring) and Gabriel Jesus (knee). Given the widespread injuries, Arteta has opted to deploy Mikel Merino in an attacking role over their last five fixtures across all competitions.

In support of Merino, Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri have been the most common duo operating on the wings. Gabriel Martinelli is likely to have an impact on proceedings Sunday, whether off the bench or in the starting XI. Raheem Sterling will be unavailable to Arteta, as he is loan-locked against his parent club.

Chelsea

Chelsea also enter the fixture with their top goal-scoring options unavailable for selection due to injury.

After a run of fixtures that saw Filip Jorgensen between the sticks for the Blues in three successive Premier League matches, Maresca has indicated Robert Sanchez will return to his role as Chelsea's first-choice keeper Sunday at the Emirates.

Levi Colwill is the leader for Maresca's men in central defense. With fellow central defenders Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile each having featured in Chelsea's midweek UEFA Conference League tilt, expect Wesley Fofana, who has recently returned to full fitness, to be paired with Colwill in the backline.

In the full-back roles, Reece James is likely to assume his familiar place on the right side with Marc Cucurella providing controlled-chaos from the left full-back role.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are the most likely and most effective midfield duo for the Blues. Caicedo plays the role of destroyer in front of the backline, while Fernandez has the freedom to push forward into a more attacking role. Oft-injured, but highly-regarded, Romeo Lavia made his return to the bench during Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Leicester City in their last Premier League fixture. With Caicedo and Fernandez each having started in Chelsea's midweek fixture, expect Lavia to make his first appearance since January.

With striker Nicolas Jackson (hamstring) still unavailable, Chelsea will continue to seek goal-scoring inspiration form their star attacker, Cole Palmer. Palmer is likely to assume a floating No. 10 role, playing in the hole behind striker Pedro Neto who has spearheaded the formation over their last four Premier League fixtures. With Noni Madueke (hamstring) still weeks away from returning, Jadon Sancho and Christopher Nkunku are the self-evident options to support the attack form the flanks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

William Saliba continues to assume an outsized role in the Arsenal starting XI. Particularly in the wake of the Gunners' injuries across the attacking ranks, the central defender's importance has grown in multiples as he's tasked with both defending his own net and impacting proceedings through Arsenal's set-piece gambits. Over his last five Premier League appearances (five starts), Saliba has made 24 clearances and contributed to two clean sheet efforts.

Palmer has been a marked-man throughout the season but has become the focal point of opponent's defensive plans in the wake of Jackson's injury. The star attacker has seen a dip in form as he's failed to score in seven successive Premier League fixtures, including a missed penalty last league game. However, over his goalless stretch, Palmer has still managed to create 11 chances and attempt 28 shots (nine on target). Expect Palmer to rise to the occasion and break his goalless drought in an important cross-London rivalry fixture.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Declan Rice

Rice's flexibility to serve multiple functions in the midfield has taken on significant importance in the wake of Arsenal's attacking woes. Over their last five Premier League fixtures, Rice has made five starts, played the full 90 minutes on four occasions, assisted twice and scored once. If the Gunners are able to outlast the Blues it will likely be in large part due to Rice's ability to play a box-to-box role in containing the Chelsea attack and delivering passes into the attacking third of the pitch.

Result: Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Arsenal: April 1 vs. Fulham

Chelsea: April 3 vs. Tottenham