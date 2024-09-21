Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Arsenal Prediction, Odds & Notes

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Manchester CIty and Arsenal, the top two teams in English football over the past two seasons, will write another chapter in their storied rivalry when they collide for the first time this season at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City enter the match sitting atop the Premier League table through four matches with 12 points. Arsenal sit in second, lagging behind by two points, level with Newcastle.

Arsenal have finished second to Manchester City in successive campaigns, finishing two points shy of champions Manchester CIty this past season. Preceding that second place finish, Arsenal also finished second in the table and five points behind Manchester City in 2022/23.

HEAD TO HEAD

Arsenal and Manchester City have met on 211 occasions. The North Londoners lead the all-time matchup versus Manchester City with 99 wins, 47 draws and 65 losses.

Since the appointment of Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager ahead of the 2016/2017 Premier league campaign, the Cityzens have dominated the rivalry, winning 16, losing five and drawing on three occasions.

ODDS

DraftKings: MCI -120, Draw +240, INT +360 (PROMO CODE)

FanDuel: MCI -125, Draw +250, INT +360 (PROMO CODE)

Bet365: MCI -134, Draw +260, INT +375 (BONUS CODE)

BetMGM: MCI -125, Draw +250, ARS +350 (BONUS CODE)

FORMATIONS

Manchester City are likely to leverage their experience playing with inverted full-backs in a 3-2-4-1 formation while in possession to impress their will upon the flow of the match. The likes of Rico Lewis, Josko Gvardiol, and John Stones have experience in wading into the midfield while in possession. When out of possession, the inverted defender will retreat into the backline, creating a more conventional 4-3-3 shape.

Arsenal have matched Manchester City's 4-3-3 formation in previous matchups. This season, Kai Havertz has featured as the No. 9, spearheading the Gunners' attack. However, he reverted to the midfield in the absence of Martin Odegaard at Atalanta, as Gabriel Jesus started up front.

Full-backs Jurrien Timber and Ben White have joined the Arsenal attack readily over their first four Premier League matches. However, with the skill Manchester City boast in the wide attacking areas, the full-back tandem will need to pick their spots going forward so as to not leave the defense exposed.

RECENT FORM

Manchester City (DWWWW) dropped points for the first time this campaign Wednesday as they played to a scoreless draw with Inter Milan in their opening match of the Champions League.

Arsenal (DWDWW) also played to a scoreless draw Thursday in their match against Atalanta. The Gunners' backline has set the platform for the team's success early in the season, having conceded just one goal in all competitions.

LINEUP NOTES

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne left the midweek clash at half-time with a groin injury. Originally labeled minor, Pep Guardlola revealed at his press conference, "He (De Bruyne) feels a little better today… Tomorrow we train and we will see. He could be [involved]."

Even if De Bruyne is match fit by Sunday, it's difficult to imagine him playing 90 minutes after picking up an injury after 45 minutes of play midweek. If he can't start, Phil Foden or Ilkay Gundogan figure to play in that central attacking role.

Arsenal

Arsenal's own midfield maestro, Odegaard, is set to miss a period of weeks after suffering an ankle injury while on international duty. In two matches played since his absence, manager Mikel Arteta has experimented with the formation and personnel. In their midweek Champions League match, Havertz was dropped to the midfield and Jesus was handed the start at striker. In Arsenal's most recent Premier League tie versus Spurs, Arteta opted for a two-man midfield with a striker pairing of Havertz and Leandro Trossard leading the line.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Erling Haaland: Who could it be other than Haaland? The reigning Golden Boot winner is off to yet another crackling start to a campaign in Manchester. In four Premier League appearances (four starts), Haaland has peppered the net with 20 shots (14 on target) while scoring nine goals. Over their past five meetings, Haaland has scored twice. Look for the Norwegian striker to continue his dominant start to the season.

Bukayo Saka: Over the last five encounters between Manchester CIty and Arsenal, three of the last four goals that Arsenal have scored have come from their wide attackers. Arsenal will likely look to create quick counter attacks when possession changes hands. Similar to most City opponents, they'll attempt to hit City on the break before they're able to shift to their four-man defensive back line. Saka has started each of Arsenal's four Premier League matches, supplying an assist in each and scoring one goal.

PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Haaland

Each team will be working to recover quickly after playing a midweek match in Europe. With injuries to key midfielders and a quick turnaround, I expect this match to take a similar shape to the last three encounters between the two English giants; low-scoring, cagey affairs with a singular moment of brilliance being decisive. If a singular moment of brilliance is to be the difference in the match, it'll likely come from the striker averaging more than two goals per league appearance.

Result: Manchester City 1 - Arsenal 0

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Manchester City: Sept. 28 at Newcastle

Arsenal: Sept. 28 vs. Leicester City