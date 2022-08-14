2022 Canadian Open Finals Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets: Halep vs. Haddad Maia, Hurkacz vs. Carreno Busta

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Both the men's and women's finals from Montreal and Toronto, respectively, are on the docket on Championship Sunday at the Canadian Open. All the players that have made it this far have been in terrific form all week, but only one man and one woman will be left standing. All Tennis Odds & Lines are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking other mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel, BetMGM or Caesars.

Simona Halep (-175) vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia (+140)

Haddad Maia has been a giant killer at this tournament, defeating four top-15 players, including world No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Despite her success here, it's not hard to see why the 24th-ranked Brazilian is the clear underdog in her first career WTA 1000 final.

Halep's a two-time Grand Slam champion and has been to the semifinals or better of more WTA 1000 tournaments in her career than any player in WTA history. In other words, the 30-year-old Romanian rarely loses matches she's supposed to win, and Halep has dropped just one set in this tournament.

Halep leads their head-to-head 2-1 and dropped just two games in their only previous encounter on hard courts, which came at the Australian Open. Haddad Maia actually won their most recent meeting in Birmingham on grass, but the pace of the hard courts this week plays more in Halep's favor.

Prediction:

Halep def. Haddad Maia 6-3, 7-5

Hubert Hurkacz (-185) vs. Pablo Carreno Busta (+140)

Hurkacz is looking for his second career ATP Masters 1000, having broken through on the hard courts of Miami last year. The world No. 10 has gotten to this point the hard way, needing three sets to win each of his four matches.

This is the first Masters 1000 final for Carreno Busta, though he's unlikely to be intimidated by the big stage. The career accomplishments for the former world No. 10 include two US Open semifinals, an Olympic Bronze Medal last year and a Davis Cup championship as part of team Spain in 2019. Carreno Busta lost his mojo for a while early in 2022, going 2-5 in a stretch that included an 0-4 record in best of three-set matches that went the distance, but the world No. 23 has rediscovered his top form and dropped just one set up to this point in Montreal.

These two have split two previous meetings, with Carreno Busta triumphing on the outdoor hard courts of Cincinnati in 2021 and Hurkacz getting revenge on indoor hard later that year.

Prediction:

Carreno Busta def. Hurkacz 6-4, 4-6, 7-6