2022 US Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 9/3

Upset Alert

Diego Schwartzman (+165) vs. Frances Tiafoe

Schwartzman hasn't been great lately, but the oddsmakers have swung the pendulum too far against him ahead of this matchup. The Argentine's a substantial underdog despite being ranked 10 spots ahead of Tiafoe at No. 16 and leading their head-to-head 2-1. Tiafoe's also a player that thrives off crowd support, and while the American will get plenty of it, the contingent of Argentine fans at the US Open shouldn't be underestimated and will make the crowd feel closer to neutral than Tiafoe's used to here.

Garbine Muguruza (+160) vs. Petra Kvitova

It's largely been a disappointing season for Muguruza, but the former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion has found her form at the US Open, getting through talented youngsters Clara Tauson and Linda Fruhvirtova without dropping a set. Kvitova leads their head-to-head 5-1, but they have only met once since 2018, and Muguruza certainly has enough game to pull off the upset given how she's looked so far in New York and the fact that Kvitova hasn't made it past the third round of a Grand Slam in her last seven tries.

Honorable Mention:

Jenson Brooksby (+290) vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Lock It In

Cameron Norrie (-330) vs. Holger Rune

Norrie's the far more polished hard court player at this stage of their respective careers. The ninth-ranked Brit won a hard-court Masters 1000 at Indian Wells last year and is 26-11 on the surface this year. Meanwhile, Rune was the beneficiary of a second-round walkover due to John Isner's fractured wrist, but the 19-year-old Dane's only 5-7 on hard courts in 2022. Rune almost upset Norrie in Cincinnati a few weeks ago – Norrie won 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 – but this one's likely to be a more decisive result in Norrie's favor.

Aryna Sabalenka (-650) vs. Clara Burel

Burel upset Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina en route to the second Grand Slam third round of the 21-year-old Frenchwoman's career, but another major upset probably isn't in the cards for the world No. 131. Few things boost your confidence more than snatching victory from the jaws of defeat, and that's exactly what Sabalenka was able to do in the previous round against Kaia Kanepi, defeating the Estonian giant slayer 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 despite trailing 5-1 in the second set and facing two match points. A more relaxed and focused Sabalenka should be able to overpower Burel on the ground.

Honorable Mention:

Jessica Pegula (-700) vs. Yue Yuan

Value Bet

Victoria Azarenka (-195) vs. Petra Martic

Azarenka's one of the more accomplished hard court players of this era, as she's won the Australian Open twice and made the US Open final three times, doing the latter as recently as 2020. Martic, on the other hand, came into this tournament with just a 9-9 career record at the US Open. These two players have surprisingly played only once before even though both are north of 30, with Azarenka winning comfortably way back in 2012. That meeting doesn't mean much, but the 26th-ranked Azarenka's far better results on this surface and 28-spot edge in the rankings do.

Danielle Collins (-170) vs. Alize Cornet

Collins is 9-1 at hard-court Grand Slams in 2022, and her up and down results in between can be excused due to her extensive injury issues. Looking healthy and effective again, the 19th-seeded American beat both Naomi Osaka and Cristina Bucsa in straight sets. Cornet's an experienced veteran who won't go down easily, but Collins defeated her 7-5, 6-1 in the Australian Open quarterfinals this year, so she knows what it takes to solve Cornet's counterpunching game in a big Grand Slam match.

Honorable Mention:

Karolina Pliskova (-110) vs. Belinda Bencic

