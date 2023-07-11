2023 Wimbledon Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 7/12

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Quarterfinal play at Wimbledon continues Wednesday with a pair of matches apiece in women's and men's singles. A pair of Americans will look to keep their Cinderella runs going by knocking out highly seeded opponents, and we'll also be treated to a rematch of last year's women's final, as well as the first Grand Slam clash between two of the brightest young stars in the men's game.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be considered overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Picks: Upset Alert

Christopher Eubanks (+400) vs. Daniil Medvedev

Eubanks has been putting his huge serve, powerful forehand and tremendous reach at net to good use on grass lately, as the American has a nine-match winning streak on the surface. Eubanks' latest victory was his biggest yet, as he upset two-time Grand Slam finalist and No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 in the fifth set of what was Eubanks' first career fourth-round match at a Grand Slam. In his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, Eubanks will face a player who's also in uncharted territory at Wimbledon. Medvedev's a stud on hard courts, but grass fits Eubanks' ultra-aggressive game much better than Medvedev's measured and methodical style. Playing fearless tennis, Eubanks will look to capitalize on the more favorable surface conditions to avenge his 6-3, 7-5 loss to Medvedev in the Miami Open quarterfinals on hard courts earlier this year.

Madison Keys (+150) vs. Aryna Sabalenka

After blowing her previous eight opponents away in straight sets, Keys showed that she's also capable of digging deep in a close match, escaping with a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over rising star Mirra Andreeva in the Round of 16 to stretch her winning streak to nine matches. Keys is one of the few women capable of exchanging blows from the baseline with Sabalenka. While Sabalenka's more consistent, the lack of pressure on Keys as the underdog coupled with the American's stellar recent form might just add up to an upset in a match that's sure to feature plenty of heavy hitting from both sides.

Wimbledon Odds: Lock It In

Carlos Alcaraz (-370) vs. Holger Rune

This is likely the first of many late-round Grand Slam meetings between these 20-year-old stars, who have already climbed to No. 1 and No. 6 in the world rankings, respectively. There isn't much to glean from their two previous meetings, both of which occurred on indoor hard courts. Alcaraz won the first at the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals in a match with sets played up to four games, and Rune got revenge at the Paris Masters in 2022 in a match Alcaraz didn't finish due to an injury. In the most important clash of these two young players' careers, Alcaraz has the decided edge because he's been here before. Rune will be playing just his third career Grand Slam quarterfinal, having lost at that stage in each of the last two French Opens. Conversely, Alcaraz is already in his fifth major quarterfinal, and the top-ranked Spaniard is much more battle-tested in big best-of-five matches. Between the jubilation of winning his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in September and the disappointment of losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals just over a month ago, Alcaraz has gone through the highs and lows at the highest level, which should give him the edge in the biggest moments of this must-see matchup.

Wimbledon Predictions: Value Bets

Ons Jabeur (+140) vs. Elena Rybakina

When these two met in the Wimbledon final last year, Jabeur bore the brunt of the pressure as the favorite and ended up falling short after winning the first set. The roles are reversed this year in the quarterfinal rematch, as Rybakina's now viewed as the favorite. Rybakina has established herself as a top-three player alongside Iga Swiatek and Sabalenka this season, but Jabeur has regained the form that helped her reach the finals of the last two Grand Slams in 2022. Jabeur's coming off her best performance of the season, as she ended Petra Kvitova's eight-match grass court winning streak by dismantling the two-time Wimbledon champion 6-0, 6-3.

