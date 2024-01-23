2024 Australian Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 1/23

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Quarterfinal play at the Australian Open continues Wednesday, which will be Tuesday night for American viewers, with two men's matches and two women's matches from the hard courts of Melbourne Park. Both favorites on the men's side have losing records against their respective quarterfinal opponents, but one is in much more danger than the other judging by their form in earlier rounds. All four women in action will be seeking to break through to their first Grand Slam semifinals, so how they handle the pressure of this opportunity could play a major role in the results.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the Australian Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Australian Open Picks: Upset Alert

Hubert Hurkacz (+200) vs. Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev has looked off for much of the tournament, dropping a set to apiece to Terence Atmane and Nuno Borges, in addition to having to climb out of a two-set hole against Emil Ruusuvuori. The ninth-seeded Hurkacz presents a substantial step up in level of competition for Medvedev, whose only seeded opponent through four rounds was No. 27 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Hurkacz has fared well against Medvedev in the past, leading their head-to-head 3-2. Medvedev's overall resume is far superior, but Hurkacz has some substantial accomplishments as well, with two hard-court Masters 1000 titles and a Wimbledon semifinal under his belt. The Pole's last Masters 1000 title came at Shanghai in October.

Australian Open Odds: Lock It In

Carlos Alcaraz (-475) vs. Alexander Zverev

Zverev defeated Alcaraz at the 2022 French Open shortly after the Spaniard's 19th birthday to improve to 3-1 versus Alcaraz. Since then, Alcaraz has gone 31-3 in Grand Slam matches, with two titles and a loss apiece to Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Medvedev. That strong stretch of Grand Slam results included a one-sided 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open, so Alcaraz shouldn't be overly concerned about Zverev's 4-3 head-to-head edge overall. Zverev has proven capable of beating anyone in best-of-three set matches, but the sixth-ranked German has repeatedly fallen short in best-of-five set play against the best of the best, which is why he remains without a Grand Slam title to his name. While Zverev's certainly capable of making this match more interesting than their US Open encounter, the second-seeded Spaniard should prevail at the end of the day.

Linda Noskova (-205) vs. Dayana Yastremska

Noskova benefited from Elina Svitolina's unexpected retirement due to a back injury in the Round of 16, but the 19-year-old sensation has certainly earned her spot in the quarterfinals, as the win over Svitolina was preceded by an upset victory over world No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Yastremska qualified into this tournament, so she has had to win seven matches to get to this point, with three wins over seeded opponents among that total. Neither player will be short on confidence, but Noskova should take care of business if both players play up to their capabilities. The 23-year-old Yastremska came into this tournament ranked 93rd and on an eight-match Grand Slam main draw losing streak, while Noskova has already cracked the top 50 and is rapidly ascending.

Australian Open Predictions: Value Bet

Anna Kalinskaya (+145) vs. Qinwen Zheng

This will be the second career meeting between these opponents, with Kalinskaya having won the first 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 on the hard courts of Guadalajara in 2022. The 12th-seeded Zheng has come a long way since then, but most of the pressure will be on the 21-year-old from China as the favorite to advance to her first Grand Slam semifinal. Kalinskaya has a history of stepping up against top opponents, and the 25-year-old Russian has played her best tennis in recent weeks. She's 17-3 in her last 20 matches, including a top-10 win over Barbora Krejcikova in Adelaide. That was Kalinskaya's eighth win over a top-20 opponent in the last two years.