Tennis Betting: 2025 French Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 5/28

French Open Round 2: Underdog Upsets and Betting Insights

The second round of the French Open begins Wednesday from the clay courts of Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. American underdogs in both the men's and women's draw will look to pull off upsets Wednesday, while a player coming off a first-round upset win tries to ride that momentum and a former French Open champion attempts to take the next step in her bid to add another title.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the French Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

French Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Jenson Brooksby (+260) vs. Sebastian Korda

Brooksby's unorthodox playing style makes him more effective on clay than most Americans, as he relies more on defense and disrupting his opponent's rhythm rather than the typical attacking serve-forehand combo that works better on faster surfaces. He showed off his clay-court skills at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston earlier this year, notching seven consecutive victories -- including two over top-20 opponents -- to take home the title. Brooksby's unusual game also makes him especially tough to prepare for if you have never faced him before, which is a challenge Korda will be navigating in this match. Korda's no slouch on clay himself, but this match profiles much closer to a toss-up than their 138-spot gap in the rankings (due largely to a Brooksby suspension) suggests.

Iva Jovic (+900) vs. Elena Rybakina

Rybakina has two losses against players ranked outside the top 100 in 2025, and she nearly suffered a third such defeat in the first round here against 202nd-ranked Julia Riera, escaping 6-4 in the third set. Jovic is ranked just 129th, but the 17-year-old American is rocketing up the rankings, having recently won a clay-court ITF event to give the teenager plenty of confidence heading into this tournament. While Jovic has limited big-match experience, she held her own against sixth-ranked Jasmine Paolini in Indian Wells, as Paolini barely pulled out a 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3 win. Jovic will be playing with house money as a heavy underdog against the 11th-ranked Rybakina, who often plays below her standards due to various physical ailments that seem to resurface more frequently than for other top players.

Honorable Mention

Alejandro Tabilo (+160) vs. Alexei Popyrin

French Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Jelena Ostapenko (-330) vs. Caroline Dolehide

Ostapenko's high-risk playing style can leave her vulnerable to upsets, but the No. 21 seed has been in a good rhythm throughout the 2025 clay-court season, posting a 9-3 record that includes wins over Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, and only one loss to a player ranked outside the top 25. The 67th-ranked Dolehide doesn't have the weapons to take control of points against Ostapenko's aggressive court positioning, so she'll be left hoping that Ostapenko sprays enough balls to give the American a chance. Given Ostapenko's recent results, the favorite is unlikely to oblige.

Mariano Navone (-350) vs. Reilly Opelka

This matchup is all about the surface, as Navone's a clay-court specialist while Opelka's much better elsewhere. The 6-foot-11 American relies heavily on his serve and doesn't have the movement necessary to find consistent success on clay, which is why his career winning percentage on the surface is .432. Navone is 24-19 on clay (.558) compared to just 6-19 (.240) elsewhere, and the Argentine has notched a pair of top-20 wins on clay this year. Both the 97th-ranked Navone and the 93rd-ranked Opelka have been ranked in the top 30 before and are generally better players than their current rankings suggest, but that holds true for only Navone on this surface.

Honorable Mention

Karen Khachanov (-275) vs. Sebastian Ofner

French Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Daniel Altmaier (-165) vs. Vit Kopriva

Altmaier's coming off a convincing, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 first-round win over No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz, marking the third time the German has beaten a top-10 opponent at the French Open. Altmaier has climbed to 66th in the rankings thanks to a strong clay-court season that included four wins in Monte Carlo to reach the Round of 16. He reached the fourth round at Roland Garros in 2020 and the third round in 2023, so the German will have plenty of confidence in his ability to make another decent run after taking out Fritz. Kopriva just got his first career Grand Slam main-draw win at age 27, needing five sets to outlast 131st-ranked Thiago Monteiro, so Altmaier's edge in Grand Slam experience makes him the clear favorite in this matchup.

Jaqueline Cristian (-130) vs. Sara Bejlek

Cristian's having a quietly strong season, as her 19-11 record includes third-round showings at the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Rome. She also won a hard-court WTA Challenger event on hard court and just reached a WTA 250-level final on clay in Rabat, so the world No. 60 has been playing closer to a top-30 level. Cristian kept rolling with a 6-1, 6-0 drubbing of Kimberly Birrell in the first round, and another third-round appearance at a big tournament is well within reach against the 188th-ranked qualifier Bejlek. While the 19-year-old Bejlek's coming off a 6-3, 6-1 upset of No. 26 seed Marta Kostyuk, Kostyuk's inability to keep the ball in the court certainly aided that result. Prior to this tournament, Bejlek had gone 4-8 in her previous 12 matches despite not facing an opponent ranked higher than 97th during that stretch.

Honorable Mention

Donna Vekic (-175) vs. Bernarda Pera