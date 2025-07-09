Wimbledon Women's Semifinals: Betting Odds and Predictions

Both Wimbledon women's semifinals will be played Thursday from the grass courts of the All England Club in London. We have already been assured a new Wimbledon women's champion for the eighth consecutive tournament, but Thursday's favorites are both multi-time Grand Slam champions, while the underdogs are trying to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time. In a tournament that has been filled with upsets throughout, we might just get another one or two Thursday.

All women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Thursday's women's semifinal matches.

Wimbledon Tennis Odds: Sabalenka vs. Anisimova

Aryna Sabalenka (-250) vs. Amanda Anisimova (+195)

Sabalenka will have to switch gears quickly in this battle of big hitters after gutting out an ugly slice-off for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win against the crafty Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals. The Wimbledon semifinals haven't been kind to the top-seeded Belarusian in previous years, as Sabalenka lost tight three-setters to Karolina Pliskova in 2021 and Ons Jabeur in 2023. She hasn't always handled the pressure of big matches late in Grand Slams particularly well, with a 6-5 career record in Grand Slam semifinals and just a 1-3 record in such matches outside of hard court. Anisimova lost her only previous Grand Slam semifinal as a 17-year-old at the 2019 French Open, but the 12th-ranked American is ready to make the most of this next opportunity. She showcased her mental toughness in the second set of her 6-1, 7-6 (9) quarterfinal win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, bouncing back to save five set points in the second set tiebreak after failing to convert on a pair of match points at 5-4 in that set.

Sabalenka beat Anisimova 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round of the French Open just over a month ago, but Anisimova still has a 5-3 overall edge in their head-to-head. They have never faced off on grass, but the fast conditions should play into Anisimova's hands, as she's one of the few players who can go blow for blow with Sabalenka from the baseline and seems to excel the harder the ball is being hit to her. Sabalenka has worked hard to incorporate more variety into her game, which she showed off against Siegemund, but Sabalenka's still most comfortable going big, especially in high-pressure situations. Despite Anisimova's relative lack of big-match experience compared to the three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka, the underdog shouldn't be short on confidence heading into this match given their head-to-head history and the strong form Anisimova has displayed in 2025, including a WTA 1000 title in Doha.

Wimbledon Women's Semifinal Prediction: Anisimova def. Sabalenka 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

Wimbledon Tennis Odds: Swiatek vs. Bencic

Iga Swiatek (-300) vs. Belinda Bencic (+235)

Swiatek leads the head-to-head over Bencic 3-1 overall, but they have split two Grand Slam meetings, with Bencic triumphing at the 2021 U.S. Open and Swiatek barely escaping with a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3 win in the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2023. This higher-stakes Wimbledon rematch is likely to be another close one. Swiatek's more familiar with these big moments as a five-time Grand Slam champion, while this is just Bencic's second Grand Slam semifinal, but this is the first Wimbledon semifinal appearance for both players.

Swiatek has a 27-spot edge in the rankings and is the better player overall, but Bencic's game is more well-suited for grass, as Bencic hugs the baseline with aggressive court positioning and is adept at timing and redirecting the ball. Bencic's game plan for this match will likely be similar to the one she successfully employed in Wednesday's 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) win over No. 7 seed Mirra Andreeva. Namely, Bencic can overcome Swiatek's advantages in both speed and power by moving the ball around and exploiting Iga's forehand wing, which can break down on faster surfaces much like Andreeva's forehand. Swiatek's last three matches all came against error-prone big hitters that can beat themselves in Danielle Collins, Clara Tauson and Liudmila Samsonova, but Bencic is a more accurate and cerebral player who will force Swiatek to earn more points while limiting errors.

Wimbledon Women's Semifinal Prediction: Bencic def. Swiatek 7-6, 5-7, 6-3