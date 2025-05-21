Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, May 21

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Wednesday, May 21

The WNBA features three games on Wednesday's schedule, including a rematch of the Opening Night contest between the Lynx and Wings, as well as Julie Vanloo facing off against her former team in a matchup between the Valkyries and Mystics.

Paige Bueckers over 20.5 Points + Rebounds (-102) at Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:30 a.m. CT

Mitchell Hansen: Bueckers makes her Minnesota debut Wednesday, returning to her home state for the first time as a professional. As a result, expect Bueckers to have a little extra juice and go over the 20.5 points/rebounds combo set on her entering the contest. In her first two WNBA games, Bueckers has averaged 21.0 points/rebounds combined, coming off a game against Seattle on Monday in which she posted 19 points and six rebounds. In the season opener against Minnesota on Friday, Bueckers fell short of the total placed on her heading into Wednesday's matchup, recording 10 points and seven boards. However, I don't expect her to have that type of performance again this go-around against the Lynx, so take the over on the 20.5.

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx Over 166.5 (-110)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:30 a.m. CT

Mitchell Hansen: The last time we saw Minnesota and Dallas square off was in Friday's Opening Night matchup, and the two teams went back and forth and put on an offensive performance that lacked defensive effort for most of the contest. In the first action of the year, which resulted in the Lynx winning 99-84, the teams combined to score 183 points with Minnesota shooting 53 percent from the field and Dallas shooting 45.5 percent from the field. On Wednesday, though the game has shifted locations from Texas to Minnesota, expect these two teams to once again put on strong offensive showcases and hit the over of 166.5 points.

Courtney Williams Over 14.5 Points (-125) vs. Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:20 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Williams has been heavily involved for the Lynx over the first two games of the regular season, as she fell one assist shy of a double-double on Opening Night against the Wings before achieving the feat in Sunday's win over the Sparks. She was limited to just 13 points against Los Angeles on Sunday, but she shot 26.3 percent from the floor in that matchup after converting 66.7 percent of her field-goal tries against Dallas. Most importantly, she's averaged 17.0 field-goal attempts per game over her first two appearances in 2025, so the volume should be there for her to reach at least 15 points in Wednesday's home opener.

Dearica Hamby to Record a Double-Double at Phoenix Mercury (-110)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:20 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Hamby has played two games, recording a double-double in each. Last season, she averaged 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds with 19 double-doubles. Since Rickea Jackson will miss Wednesday's game, there should be a few more rebounding opportunities for Hamby, who's scored in double figures in 35 of her last 42 appearances dating back to last season.

Phoenix Mercury -5.5 vs. Los Angeles Sparks (-112)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:25 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Even though the Mercury are without Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack to begin the season, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas stepped up in a major way during Saturday's regular-season opener against the Storm to help lead Phoenix to an 81-59 victory. The Sparks will be shorthanded Wednesday since Rickea Jackson will be unavailable due to the league's concussion protocol, so I'd expect the Mercury to cover the spread at home.

Brittney Sykes Over 20.5 Points (-118) at Golden State Valkyries

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:55 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Shakira Austin is still working back from an injury, and Aaliyah Edwards remains out, so Sykes has been stepping up through the first two games of the season -- both victories for Washington. She has the eighth-highest usage rate (30.6 percent) in the WNBA right now and is averaging 24.5 points on 29.0 true shot attempts. I'm not banking on Golden State being the team that slows Sykes down.

Kiki Iriafen Over 20.5 Points + Rebounds (-115) at Golden State Valkyries

BetMGM, 3:00 p.m. CT

Darrell Harris: Kiki Iriafen is coming off a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds against Connecticut. While frontcourt mates Stefanie Dolson and Shakira Austin could dig into the rookie's production, I'm of the belief that Iriafen's early-season sample size will mandate another 30-plus minute outing against Golden State on Wednesday. In the weeks to come, this prop number could grow if her hot play continues, so take advantage while you can.